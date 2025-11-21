US President Donald Trump’s second son, Eric Trump, has taken an unmissable dig at New York City’s newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani. The latter is all set to meet the President at the White House on Friday (November 21). Ahead of the same, Eric warned Mamdani not to create a scene during the meeting, lest he experience the same fate as the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

All eyes are on this meeting, as it is no secret that Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani consider each other their arch political rivals. The two have, time and again, taken direct digs at each other quite openly.

The President called the newly elected NYC mayor a “100% communist lunatic” and a “nut job.” On the other hand, Mamdani referred to himself as Trump’s “worst nightmare” and called him out for running an authoritarian administration.

Thus, needless to say, political enthusiasts are waiting with bated breath to witness how this meeting will transpire between the two. Now, amid the same, Eric Trump has warned Zohran not to create a scene or act like the “tough guy,” giving the example of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s meeting with his father.

For the unversed, Volodymyr Zelensky’s Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump did not end quite well. What began as a professional diplomatic meeting ended with the President and Vice President JD Vance taking potshots at the Ukrainian President openly.

​

Talking to Fox News, Eric said, “There’s a lot of people who have gone into the White House before and tried to make a scene and tried to have a big PR event, and I think most of the people got laughed out of it. We saw that with Zelensky, I think.”

Furthermore, he declared that no one performs better than his father during these important meetings. He went on to add, “I can probably name 25 people who went into the White House, tried to be tough guys, and it didn’t end up all that well for them. My father performs probably better than anybody in that moment, but we’ll see.”

However, Eric hinted that it is his father’s mutual love for New York City, along with Zohran Mamdani’s, that has led him to cast aside his differences with the newly elected mayor and meet him at the White House.

On this, he said, “My father loves New York, he cares about New York, he wants to see the best for New York, so he would have an open door, and I’m proud of him for having an open door.”

According to Mamdani, his meeting with the POTUS will primarily focus on ways to make New York City more affordable. However, it is unclear whether cameras will be allowed during the meeting. Reportedly, it will be a private affair unless the President allows a small group of reporters to enter the meeting at the last moment.

Apart from calling him a “communist,” Trump had also infamously threatened to cut off federal funds from Mamdani’s hometown. It will indeed be interesting to witness how this meeting pans out between the duo. Zohran is all set to take office in January 2026.