Musk’s Estranged Daughter Drops Bombshell on Epstein Email Scandal

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, believes that recently released emails linked to Musk and Jeffrey Epstein are real. She points to a family trip that fits the timeline mentioned in the emails.

These emails surfaced in a latest release of records related to Epstein by the U.S. Department of Justice. The messages show an account labeled “Elon Musk” discussing travel and a possible visit to the Caribbean around the holidays in 2012 and 2013.

Wilson posted on Threads that she can confirm the family was in St. Barth’s during that time. “I’m just going to speak directly instead of being vague and cryptic. I can confirm we were in St. Barth’s at the time specified in the emails. Therefore, I believe they are authentic,” she wrote, according to both outlets.

Wilson mentioned she learned about the emails when they became public. She said she would share any other details she could verify. “I knew nothing about the emails previously, so I’m learning about everything at the same time as you all. If there’s any other information I learn that I can confirm, I will do so,” she wrote, according to the Express-News.

Out.com reported that Wilson is 21. Her post appeared to support the timing of the 2013 email chain, which includes a question attributed to Musk about whether it would be “a good time to visit,” along with a reply from Epstein suggesting dates in early January.

Woah! Elon Musk’s daughter confirms that she and Elon Musk were at St. Barth’s when the email from Elon to Epstein went out. Despite Elon saying the emails were not sent by him, the timeline is confirmed by his daughter. pic.twitter.com/amnAafeTdE — The Green Dragon Tavern (@greendragonhq) February 1, 2026

Musk responded publicly after the latest release. He called for transparency around Epstein-related records and disputed the idea that the emails showed a close relationship. “No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released, and I’m glad that has finally happened,” Musk wrote in a Jan. 31 post on X, as reported by the publication.

In the same statement, Musk said he had “very little correspondence” with Epstein and declined invitations to visit Epstein’s island. He warned that some messages could be taken out of context, according to the report.

This situation brought renewed attention to who is mentioned in the latest wave of Epstein-related documents and how public figures respond when their names appear in such records. Some coverage has highlighted the difference between having a contact or communication and any accusation of wrongdoing. It also noted that Epstein built relationships across business, politics, and philanthropy before his 2019 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges.

Wilson’s post attracted attention because she shared a personal memory that relates to an important detail in the reported email chain. This gave her a reason to comment on the timing without claiming to know the complete context. Out.com described her remarks as a limited confirmation tied to when the family traveled, rather than an assertion about what occurred beyond that.

Neither outlet reported that Wilson claimed prior knowledge of the emails before the DOJ release. The Express-News noted she discovered them at the same time as the public.