Murphy Accuses Trump of Deliberately Fueling Political Violence

Sen. Chris Murphy accuses President Donald Trump of fueling political violence and serving gun lobby interests after a deadly shooting near Brown University.

Sen. Chris Murphy is sharply criticizing Donald Trump, accusing the president of running what he calls a “deliberate campaign to make violence more likely” in the United States. Murphy made the comments following a deadly shooting near Brown University that renewed national debate over gun laws and political rhetoric.

Speaking at a public event in Rhode Island, Murphy said Trump’s words and policies are not accidental or careless, but part of a broader pattern. According to Politico, Murphy stated, “This is not random. This is a deliberate campaign to make violence more likely in America because it serves his political interests.”

Senator Chris Murphy is right: Trump is making us all less safe with his policies. pic.twitter.com/RWVLk8a7oz — Stand Up America (@StandUpAmerica) December 15, 2025

Murphy says Trump has repeatedly used language that dehumanizes opponents and normalizes aggression. He said that kind of rhetoric, paired with resistance to gun reform, creates conditions where violence becomes more likely. Per The Independent, Murphy added that Trump has spent years “pouring gasoline on a political culture that is already volatile.”

The senator didn’t stop there. Murphy says that Trump is closely aligned with gun industry interests. In fact, the senator feels that Trump remains “in the pocket of gun lobbyists.” He then pointed to his opposition to expanded background checks and other firearm restrictions. According to The Hill, Murphy defended recent gun reform efforts by saying politicians stall gun reform efforts to prioritize donor influence over public safety.

Trump’s Agenda 47 and Project 25 will enhance the NRA’s deadly “guns everywhere” vision for guns in America. The plans will require all states to recognize concealed carry permits from other states allowing individuals from states with minimal or no permit requirements to carry… pic.twitter.com/zzbkfogxsH — Feisty is proud to be a Democrat! (@FeistyLibLady) December 14, 2025

Murphy’s comments came after one person died and others were injured at a shooting near Brown University. The incident has intensified conversations around gun access and public safety. Murphy said incidents like these should prompt leaders to shape national discussions around these issues.

Murphy did not want to exploit a tragedy. But, he was addressing what he sees as a long-term pattern. According to CNN, Murphy said political leaders have a responsibility to de-escalate tensions, not inflame them. He argued that Trump has done the opposite by celebrating aggression and framing violence as strength.

The senator also pointed to Trump’s past praise for armed supporters and his defense of individuals involved in politically motivated violence. Murphy said those actions send a clear signal about acceptable behavior. “When leaders excuse violence, people listen,” he said, according to Politico.

🚨 JUST IN Trump on the Brown University shooting: “Things can happen.” Families are shattered. Lives are permanently altered. And that’s the response. No empathy. No gravity. Just emptiness where leadership should be. pic.twitter.com/Gea5aoj7IY — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 14, 2025

Trump has not directly responded to Murphy’s latest comments. But in the past, he has consistently rejected claims that his rhetoric encourages violence.

Murphy, who is a longtime advocate for gun reform, has made violence prevention a huge part of his agenda. He also played a key role in negotiations that led to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that were passed in 2022. The law expanded background checks for young gun buyers and increased funding for mental health and school safety programs.

For those Amercians complaining about Australia’s strict gun laws “allowing” the Bondi massacre to occur. Recent data shows – U.S. gun homicide rate around 13.7 per 100,000 people (2023); vs

– Australia’s 0.09 per 100,000 (mid-2024) Making US 150x higher gun homocide… pic.twitter.com/JrT3eBxgHq — N A F O Australia 🇦🇺🇺🇦 (@NMAsiaPac) December 16, 2025

Murphy says those reforms are only a starting point. He wants to see universal background checks, limits on high-capacity magazines, and stronger red-flag laws. He says that resistance to these measures stems from political pressure from gun lobby groups.

Murphy warned that political rhetoric will matter more than ever. He said leaders face a choice between calming divisions or exploiting them. He believes that words from the top can either help prevent violence or help fuel it. And according to the senator, Trump has chosen the latter.