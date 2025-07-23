Murder Suspect Made Chilling 911 Call from Crime Scene—But It Took Four Days to Recover Bodies of ‘American Idol’ Exec and Her Husband

American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her musician husband Thomas Deluca were shot at their own home on July 10, 2025. However, it was not before July 14 that their bodies were discovered by the police. Now, it has been revealed that it was allegedly the victims’ own gun, which was used to shoot both of them to death.

As per the Los Angeles Police Department, the couple was allegedly shot by 22 years old Raymond Boodarian, after they came back home from the grocery store and found Boodarian to be burglarizing their $4.5 million mansion in Encino, California.

Los Angeles Times reported that the first 911 call was made shortly after 4pm by a neighbor who said that there was a man who was trying to break into Robin and Thomas’ house. The second call came almost 40 minutes after the first one and the person calling said that they were a resident of the house and wanted to report a burglary.

As mentioned by the San Fernando Valley homicide unit search warrant affidavit, the 911 operator could hear someone saying “Please don’t shoot me.” However, it is not clear who said that. However, NBC News reported on Monday that Boodarian had used his own phone to call the police.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings)

The outlet further reported that LAPD spokesperson Jennifer Forkish said, “After taking additional steps to contact the persons reporting and residents at the location, officers cleared from the scene.”

As reported by The Daily Beast, “Kaye and DeLuca’s bodies were discovered by police four days later during a welfare check prompted by a neighbor who was concerned about having not seen them for a few days. They had been shot multiple times and were found in separate rooms.”

Boodarian got arrested only after the day the bodies were found as his cellphone from which he made the 911 call was tracked. Talking about the same, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said, “Police were able to ping the cell phone, find out where he lived, go to his residence and arrest him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Boodarian has a criminal history as he was arrested three times previously between November 2023 and June 2024 on allegations of threats of stabbing his mother and battery. Presently for Robin and Thomas’ case, he has been charged with burglary, two counts of murder, personal discharge of a firearm, and murder while doing burglary. He could be sentenced to lifetime in prison if his charges are proven.