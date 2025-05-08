Multiple Affairs and Accusations of Sexual Misconduct—Donald Trump’s Scandals Didn’t Stop Him from Becoming President!

Donald Trump’s life is nothing short of a telenovela. High-profile marriages, extramarital affairs, and legal drama have long been a part of his personal life. Trump has been in romantic relationships with three women since the 1970s. All of these have had overlapping controversies.

Ivana Trump was Donald Trump’s first wife. They got married in 1977. Together, they had three kids: Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Jr.

Ivana was not some trophy wife. She was the vice president of interior design at the Trump Organisation. Despite being married and the father of three kids, Trump developed a “playboy” persona during this period. He allegedly even tried to get Playboy magazine to publish a spread featuring his female staff.

Donald Trump was never far away from the sexual misconduct accusations. As early as the 1970s, these accusations started to circulate. His marriage to Ivana was always on the rocks as there were always rumors of infidelity. Over the years, more than 26 women have accused Trump of acting inappropriately.

In 1990, Playgirl magazine ran a contest promising an intimate experience with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/IDIXWZXm0L — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) June 10, 2024

In the late 80s and early 90s, Donald Trump was involved with model Marla Maples. She even accompanied him on a holiday while his wife was also there. Then came the public revelation of his affair with Marla. Eventually, his marriage to Ivana was dissolved in 1991.

Trump’s eldest three children reportedly suffered the most as a result of this very public breakup.

Trump wed Maples in 1993 after the birth of their daughter Tiffany Trump. However, they separated in 1999.

For a short while, Donald was single. During this time, he was seen with several models and socialites on his arms. However, Donald had already met his future third wife by this time. Trump met Melania in 1998. Then, Trump started dating Slovenian model Melania Knauss in 2000 after his divorce was finalized.

Early 2000s Melania & Donald 🌸 pic.twitter.com/4vNxYpBG9b — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) May 3, 2025

The couple got married in 2005, and shortly after, Melania gave birth to their son Barron Trump in 2006. Then came another allegation of infidelity. A few months later, an adult film star, Stormy Daniels, revealed that she had a sexual encounter with Trump. Though Trump denied this allegation, the story was buried for almost 10 years.

In 2016, when Trump decided to run for the office, all these reports started coming back. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Daniels had received $130,000 from Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen. This money was to remain silent before the 2016 election.

After this, the back-to-back stories of sexual misconduct started to come out. Karen McDougal was a former Playboy model. She stated that she had an affair with Trump for several months in 2006. This was around the time Melania gave birth to Barron.

A person who never got justice from Donald Trump was Summer Zervos. She sued Donald Trump for a sexual assault in Beverly Hills in 2007, and her lawsuit was basically neutralized with these Anti SLAPP laws. She still stands by her accusations, she settled with no compensation. pic.twitter.com/TP2CoXHrxd — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 3, 2024

Trump has also been accused of harassment and assault by former Apprentice competitor Summer Zervos. People magazine writer Natasha Stoynoff and other Miss USA contestants also accused Trump of misbehavior and sexual misconduct. Trump has refuted every accusation.

Melania has always supported Trump despite these scandals. But she noticeably separated herself from him at those times. For instance, Melania missed a number of Trump-related public engagements once the Daniels and McDougal scandals came out in 2018.

There have been legal consequences of all these. A grand jury in New York indicted Donald Trump in March 2023 for the Daniels hush-money payment. Daniels testified about their encounter and its aftermath. She expressed fear and embarrassment as the trial got underway in April 2024. She claimed that Trump assured her that Melania and he did not share a bedroom. So there shouldn’t be any concerns.

The question ISN’T whether Melania trump, missing for 24 days, will be seen in the public eye… It’s whether her EYES will be seen in public. EVERYBODY is thinking that she’s hiding abuse from trump. Sadly, it’s not unthinkable.#WhereIsMelania pic.twitter.com/UcEhFITL9w — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 4, 2018

Trump’s personal life is still being closely watched as he continues to deny the affairs and accusations. Though he has been convicted of a few sexual misconduct charges, sentencing can not begin while he is in office. It’s all in the hands of time now.

Trump’s life is nothing if not a bundle of scandals.

Donald trump faced Stormy Daniels in courtroom over the hush money payment where she revealed some “interesting” moments of their encounter that went on to become memes.

Karen McDougal sold the right to her story alleging an affair with Donald Trump to American Media Inc. However, they never published the story, following what is called- Catch and Kill in journalism.

At the time of above photo, Donald trump was 45 years old and the teen models were as young as 14. Trump never let go of the allegations of misconducts with minors with these images.