MTG Claims Trump Yelled That Epstein Revelations Would Hurt His ‘Friends’

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said President Donald Trump “yelled” at her during a dispute over the release of Justice Department records related to Jeffrey Epstein. He claimed that public disclosure would harm his “friends.” She shared these remarks this week on the Redacted podcast.

“The reality is the Trump administration is not releasing the information,” Greene said on the podcast, describing a conversation she had with Trump while pushing for the Epstein files to be made public. “And I got yelled at by the president over this. This is why he called me a traitor. He called me a traitor because I would not take my name off the discharge petition. I stood firm and said, no, we are going to release the Epstein files.”

Greene noted that Trump objected to releasing material that could reveal the identities of those connected to Epstein. “He told me his friends would get hurt,” Greene said on the podcast. She added that she believed this was why the release of information was slow and incomplete.

Greene’s account aligns with earlier reports of her rift with Trump over the Epstein issue. In late December, Greene told The New York Times Magazine that Trump opposed releasing Epstein-related records and warned her, “My friends will get hurt,” according to that interview’s coverage.

Trump publicly criticized Greene during the dispute, calling her a “traitor.” This occurred as Greene supported a discharge petition aimed at forcing the House to act on legislation requiring the government to disclose Epstein investigative records. Greene later stated that she backed survivors seeking transparency and refused to remove her name from the petition.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “It is being covered up. Pam Bondi works directly for Trump…Everyone’s getting mad at Pam Bondi — you can name anybody you want, but the man at the top is Donald Trump. He’s the president and he’s the one that was completely against releasing the files.” pic.twitter.com/8I3Ho19H9J — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) February 10, 2026

The House eventually passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act by a significant majority in November, following weeks of party disagreements. The Justice Department has since released many records, but the process has faced criticism regarding redactions, pace, and the treatment of sensitive material.

On the Redacted podcast, Greene claimed that public anger has focused on officials beneath Trump, while she believes the White House directed decisions about what to release. “She works at the pleasure and approval of the President of the United States,” Greene said of Attorney General Pam Bondi. “So when everyone’s getting mad at Pam Bondi … the man at the top is Donald Trump. He’s the president. And he’s the one that was completely against releasing the files.”

The White House has not commented on Greene’s new claims about a private argument. Trump has previously dismissed Greene’s recent criticisms and mocked her after their fallout, according to reports about their feud.

Epstein allegedly hung himself in his cell while in federal custody in 2019, awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Federal prosecutors later secured a conviction against Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence and is doing everything she can for clemency.

The renewed battle over file releases has kept the case in the public eye, with survivors and lawmakers pushing for disclosure of the millions of documents yet to be released while the Justice Department cites legal limits and victim-protection concerns.