“MSNBC IS DEAD!” Donald Trump Rages on Truth Social, Promises Host ‘Will Be Fired’ in Latest Meltdown

In a fit of all-caps rage, President Donald Trump is once again attacking MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Truth Social, calling her a “loser” and predicting the end of her career. An altered photo that made fun of Wallace came before the strange outburst. This in turn led to another high-profile fight between the president and one of his usual media targets.

The 79-year-old president posted the vague “Bela” message to start his Sunday morning. Before one user replied with a meme mocking Wallace as “Typhoid Mary Nicole Wallace” and had a red clown nose, a “Karen” haircut, and a mocking text, his followers tried to figure out what it meant. “Misinformation” is how the doctored MSNBC chyron talked about her coverage.

Trump quickly raised the ridicule. He said, “She is a loser, with bad ratings, who was already thrown off of The View.” He then screamed: “She will be fired soon! MSNBC IS DEAD!”

The outburst wasn’t wholly unexpected.

President Donald Trump’s statements were made just days after he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, where he most famously failed to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine despite his earlier threats of “severe consequences.”

The president instead suggested that “territorial concessions” might be the way to peace, an adjustment that drew harsh criticism both within the nation and internationally.

As is frequently the case, Trump turned to his favorite domestic punching bag (the press) when his foreign policy soured. He attacked coverage of the Alaska summit, writing, “It’s incredible how the Fake News violently distorts the TRUTH when it comes to me.” He claimed in a different post that Democrats and the media present it as a mistake even if he convinces Russia to “give up Moscow.”

Trump Writes Post About Moscow That's Absurd Even For Him

Wallace has long been a source of contention for Donald Trump. She was George W. Bush’s director of White House communications before moving to television. Her MSNBC show, Deadline: White House, is renowned for its blunt reviews of Trump’s campaigns and laws. Because of her popularity and refusal to back down, Wallace has become a frequent target of Trump’s online anger.

Wallace is hardly an obligation for MSNBC to get ratings. She has slowly grown a dedicated afternoon following, particularly from viewers looking for sharp commentary on Donald Trump’s administration. She has become an explosive figure in American media due to her transition from Republican strategist to television host, which angers Trump supporters as well as some former GOP allies.

Donald Trump’s attack on Wallace reminds us of a well-known tactic: focusing on specific reporters or TV personalities to incite his supporters while labeling more extensive coverage as “fake.”

By demeaning Wallace in particular, Donald Trump is also trying to harm MSNBC’s reputation as a whole.

Nicole Wallace goes hard at Donald Trump while discussing the bombshell article from The Atlantic that told the racist remarks of Donald Trump when he was given a bill to pay for the funeral of a fallen soldier, and how he wants his generals to be like Hitler's.

But the network has previously survived these turbulences.

Rather than stifling the hosts, similar presidential broadside attacks directed at anchors like Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd have often increased their popularity. Wallace might have more clout than ever coming out of this most recent round.

Trump’s tirade came at a critical moment. The administration is under pressure to show progress on the global stage to prepare for Monday’s crucial meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Instead, at least for a while, the spotlight has shifted to an MSNBC host, a doctored meme, and yet another round of truth-social saber-rattling.

History suggests that Wallace won’t be worried even though she hasn’t publicly responded. If nothing else, she will probably discuss the controversy head-on on her show, keeping the Trump-Wallace drama active in the media. Donald Trump’s assurance that she “will be fired” seems more like wishful thinking than a forecast.

Whether you like it or not, MSNBC is still around!