MSNBC Anchor Asks Why Republicans Aren’t Probing Trump-Epstein Letter ‘Forgery’ If They Claim It’s ‘Fake’

MSNBC anchor Ana Cabrera turned heads this week after raising a simple but damning question: if Donald Trump and his allies insist a now-infamous birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein is a hoax, why aren’t Republicans investigating it as a forgery?

The sharp line of questioning came during Cabrera’s Wednesday segment covering the House Oversight Committee’s review of documents from Epstein’s estate. Among the files was a bizarre 2003 birthday note allegedly from Trump to Epstein. The letter, splashed across headlines after the Wall Street Journal reported on it, includes a sketch of a nude woman and what appears to be Trump’s signature scrawled alongside a gushing message.

Trump’s camp has flatly denied he wrote or drew any part of it, calling the document “fake” and “a hoax.” Loyal MAGA supporters echoed the same talking points across social media, brushing it off as just another attempt to smear their candidate.

But Cabrera wasn’t letting that line of defense go unquestioned. After playing a clip of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) dismissing the hoax argument as “absurd,” she asked the question many were already wondering: if it’s supposedly a forgery, why hasn’t the GOP demanded an investigation into who might have faked a presidential letter?

“Isn’t that a serious matter, trying to frame or impersonate the president like this?” Cabrera pressed.

The letter from President Trump, included in Jeffrey Epstein’s 2003 50th birthday book, was turned over to Congress by Epstein’s lawyers. Trump called the letter a “fake thing” in July after it was reported on by the WSJ, insisting that he doesn’t “draw pictures.” Follow:… pic.twitter.com/sOqO8sbX2K — AF Post (@AFpost) September 8, 2025

Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA), who joined Cabrera on the segment, suggested Republicans don’t really want answers. “You would think so, but there’s nothing there for them to investigate,” Lynch said. “The custody of the letter in itself gives validity to that piece of evidence. So we’ll just keep digging.”

Massie, meanwhile, had already poked holes in his party’s argument earlier in the week. “A hoax, what, 10, 20 years in the making?” he scoffed. “If the letter is a hoax, it seems like, hopefully they could do some kind of forensics on it and figure that out so we don’t have to debate the knowable. But I think it’s a distraction, really, from what Ro Khanna and I are trying to accomplish.”

Trump swore up & down he never signed Epstein’s “birthday book.” Called it fake. Even sued the WSJ for reporting it. Now the evidence tells a different story. And if he went this far to cover up a doodle and a “secret” message, what else is he hiding? It’s time to release the… https://t.co/zoqbb2W10V — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) September 8, 2025

Massie and Khanna, a Democrat from California, are spearheading the bipartisan push to release more Epstein-related documents to the public. The disgraced financier, who was charged with sex trafficking, died in jail in 2019 in what officials ruled a suicide. His vast network of powerful friends, from Trump to Bill Clinton to Prince Andrew, has fueled years of speculation about who knew what, and when.

The alleged Trump-Epstein birthday letter supposedly dates back to 2003, when Trump and Epstein were still on speaking terms. Trump has since tried to downplay the friendship, claiming they had a falling out years before Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting sex from a minor.

But as Cabrera pointed out, Republicans are trying to have it both ways: insisting the letter is a total fake while making no moves to prove it. If it truly is forged, it would represent one of the most elaborate political hoaxes in modern memory, raising serious questions about who was behind it and why.