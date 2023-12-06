A recent MSNBC analysis by former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki focused on Nikki Haley's political position, challenging her perception as a 'sane, moderate alternative' to Donald Trump, reported HuffPost. As Haley gained momentum in the polls, Psaki cautioned viewers to look beyond public demeanor and scrutinize the policies the candidate advocates.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Also Read: Hunter Biden Slammed by Prosecutors Over ‘Meritless’ Attempts to Subpoena Trump's Diaries

Psaki critiqued, “It is definitely a good thing, unquestionably, that she isn’t launching into unhinged rants and echoing the language of dictators, but it’s also important to dig into what she says she would actually do as president. You might find it isn’t so moderate after all.”

.@jrpsaki: “It is definitely a good thing that Nikki Haley isn’t launching into unhinged rants and echoing the language of dictators, but it’s also important to dig into what she says she would actually do as president. You might find it isn’t so moderate after all.” pic.twitter.com/404cen0LEm — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) December 5, 2023

Psaki pointed out several conservative policy stances taken by Haley that may align more closely with Trump's ideology than initially believed. One notable example is Haley's support for 6-week abortion bans, a controversial stance that has sparked debates nationwide. Psaki also highlighted Haley's proposal for military intervention in Mexico to combat drug cartels, echoing Trump's tough approach to border security and the drug trade.

No matter how "moderate" Nikki Haley tries to sound, remember that she's got Koch money behind her now because she's vowed to take away our Social Security.



🚨Make sure everyone sees this. pic.twitter.com/n5vEIHFERK — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) November 30, 2023

Also Read: Trump’s Lawyers Attempt to Delay The $250M Trial, Judge Engoron Strikes it Down: 'Nice Try'

The former Press Secretary also did not shy away from discussing Haley's criticism of Florida's Don't Say Gay law. Contrary to the perception of moderation, Haley argued that the law, already under scrutiny for its potential to marginalize the LGBTQ+ community, was not strict enough, BNN Network reported. Psaki's analysis suggested an alignment with more conservative elements within the Republican Party, possibly alienating moderate voters.

Just a reminder to those who think Nikki Haley is a moderate, she said she would sign a 15-week federal abortion ban and that Social Security and Medicare must be cut. There are no moderate republicans. — Sarah Ironside 💙 (@SarahIronside6) November 28, 2023

Also Read: Jill Biden Was "Shocked" to See Republicans Supporting Donald Trump Despite Indictments

Despite Trump's enduring popularity among conservatives, Haley's support has steadily risen, positioning her as a viable alternative. Recent polls show her in a tight race for second place with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, highlighting her momentum. Haley's strategic performances in early GOP debates have garnered positive responses from likely primary voters, contributing to her growing appeal. Notably, her balance of criticizing Trump while maintaining support from his followers sets her apart. This nuanced approach resonates with voters, as reflected in her rising poll numbers, particularly in New Hampshire.

Remember, Nikki Haley is the “moderate” one. The hard truth is that everyone in the GOP is far right. #VoteBlue https://t.co/ShoJmozMpK — Patriot Freedom Eagle (@PatFreedomEagle) November 30, 2023

While Trump remains a formidable frontrunner, the key to challenging his 'air of inevitability' lies in performing strongly in Iowa or New Hampshire, as per ABC News reports. The race intensifies as Haley and DeSantis vie for dominance in Iowa, lacking a clear second position. Haley's recent endorsement from respected GOP operative Marlys Popma underscores her growing strength in crucial caucus states. The dynamics of the Iowa caucus add an intriguing dimension to the race, with both candidates lacking a clear advantage. DeSantis, bolstered by critical allies in the state, holds substantial upside potential.

Media is normalizing MAGA extremists by calling trad conservatives “moderates.” Nikki Haley is not a moderate. Liz Cheney is not a moderate. Reporters are letting extremists move the midline. Candidates left of their midline are not moderates, those to the right are extremists — Christine Matthews (@cmatthewspolls) December 4, 2023

The AFP Action endorsement provides much-needed organizational strength for Haley, enhancing her grassroots outreach and ad blitz capabilities. While Haley and DeSantis engage in a fierce battle for second place, Trump's dominance persists. Moreover, Psaki's examination of Haley's political positioning sheds light on potential discrepancies between public perception and policy positions.

More from Inquisitr

Chris Christie Predicts Whom Donald Trump Will Vote for in 2024 —And It Isn't Himself

‘Trump Alternative’ Nikki Haley Raises Over $500K at Fundraiser With Veteran Wall Street Executives