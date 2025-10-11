Famous YouTuber Slams Barack Obama for ‘Dehumanizing’ Palestinians in Gaza Ceasefire Message

YouTube star Ms Rachel has taken aim at Barack Obama, accusing the former U.S. president of dehumanizing Palestinians in his statement about the newly brokered ceasefire in Gaza.

The criticism comes after Obama released a message applauding the end of two years of war and destruction across Gaza, which left over 67,000 people dead including more than 20,000 children, and 90% of the population displaced. As Palestinians finally made their way back to what’s left of their homes on Friday, the contrast between rubble-filled streets and Obama’s polished words didn’t sit right with many, including Ms Rachel.

In his statement Obama said, “After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can start reaching those inside Gaza whose lives have been shattered.”

He further stated, More than that, though, it now falls on Israelis and Palestinians, with the support of the U.S. and the entire world community, to begin the hard task of rebuilding Gaza, and to commit to a process that, by recognizing the common humanity and basic rights of both peoples, can achieve a lasting peace.” But Ms Rachel, known for her educational videos for children and her massive following online, didn’t hold back. She accused Obama of using language that subtly stripped Palestinians of their humanity.

On her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Dear President Obama, I saw in your statement you said ‘Israeli families’ & ‘the people of Gaza.’ Palestinians have families, too. This kind of language contributes to dehumanization. Dehumanization is part of what caused so many to stay silent as 20,000 children were killed in this genocide. I’m sat with wonderful Palestinian families from Gaza. They look at their children just like we look at ours, with all the love & hope in the world. Love, Ms Rachel.”

She also wrote in her caption, “I’ve always looked up to you, @barackobama. I don’t understand why so many of these statements don’t seem to view Palestinians as equal. All people and all children are equal and deserve the same human rights.” Her heartfelt post quickly blew up, with fans and activists flooding the comments in agreement. One user wrote, “Where is your Nobel Peace Prize?!!!!! So grateful for how you use your platform for humanity.” Another added, “I was bothered by this exact tweet too, how he chose the order of his words.”

Among the many supporters was three-year-old Leen Al Farra, known as @leenfromgaza, who has charmed hundreds of thousands online with her cooking videos. Her account commented simply: “Thank you Ms Rachel. I love you.” Leen, whose page is managed by her mother, has 415,000 followers and recently appeared in a video with Ms Rachel, sharing her dream for the war to end so she could go back to “doing all the normal things children do.”

Meanwhile, the newly declared ceasefire has allowed the UN to begin sending long-awaited humanitarian aid into Gaza starting Sunday. Officials say the shipments, including 170,000 metric tons of supplies, will help address widespread famine and malnutrition.

The International Criminal Court has also moved to seek arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister, accusing them of using starvation as a weapon of war. Israel denies the claims. For Ms Rachel, though, the message is simple, words matter. And she’s using hers to make sure Palestinians aren’t forgotten in the global narrative.