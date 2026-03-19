MS Now’s Jen Psaki Slams DHS Nominee Markwayne Mullin Over Contentious Exchange With Sen. Rand Paul

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki criticized Senator Markwayne Mullin over his confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, March 18.

President Donald Trump recently nominated Mullin to replace Kristi Noem as the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

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The highlight of the hearing was a heated exchange between Mullin and the committee’s Republican chairman, Senator Rand Paul. Psaki described the exchange as “a sort of Republican-on-Republican nerdy but aggressive food fight” and an “unmitigated disaster.”

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Psaki, who is a political analyst for MSNBC, also criticized Fox News on her show The Briefing with Jen Psaki for editing the part where the two engaged in a contentious exchange.

According to Psaki, the dispute between the two Republicans traces back to last month when a local Oklahoma reporter interviewed Mullin. During the interview, Mullin had criticized Paul, calling him “a [expletive] snake.”

A sitting U.S. Senator and DHS Secretary nominee told me he “understood” the violent attack on me from behind. Not condemned it. Not apologized for it. Understood it. He also offered zero apology for his past statements. This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/NB0CZ3l0tt — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 18, 2026

​Mullin highlighted an incident from 2017 during which Paul was attacked and assaulted by a neighbor in Kentucky. The onslaught left Paul with serious injuries that included at least five broken ribs.

Instead of condemning the attack, Mullin referenced the attack during the interview and expressed sympathy for the assailant.

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Mullin said, “I understand completely why his neighbor did what he did. And I told him that to his face.”

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Paul questioned Mullin during the hearing, “I just wonder if someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits to the proper use of force.

“Tell the world why you believe I deserve to be assaulted from behind, have six ribs broken, and a damaged lung. Tell me to my face why you think I deserved it,” he added.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) began Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s confirmation hearing for DHS secretary by challenging Mullin for allegedly calling him a “freaking snake” and his comments on Paul’s neighbor attacking him in 2017. Paul also said Mullin must explain to Americans “why they… pic.twitter.com/01bEkSgLQv — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2026

​Paul went on, “While you are at it, explain to the American public why they should trust a man with anger issues to set the proper example for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents.”

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Paul condemned Mullin for offering no apology, even in the face of harsh criticism. Mullin replied, “Sir, actually, it wasn’t heated, and I’m not apologizing for pointing out your character.”

After his nonchalant response, Paul claimed that Mullin supported the “felonious violent attack.”

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Psaki strongly criticized Mullin’s comments and questioned his capability of handling the responsibilities of the Homeland Security secretary.

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She said, “Now, look, there are a lot of remaining questions about why Markwayne Mullin felt the need to root for the neighbor who beat up Rand Paul and what double-super-secret mission he may have been on.”

“But what today’s hearing made very clear is that he is not prepared for the job of Homeland Security secretary,” Psaki added.