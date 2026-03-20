Mother of Two Charged With Attempted Murder After Taking Abortion Pills in Georgia

A 31-year-old woman in the state of Georgia, Alexia Moore, has been charged with attempted murder after taking abortion pills to end her pregnancy. The case has drawn strong reactions in the face of the state’s strict abortion laws.

Moore, who served as a U.S. Army veteran, was initially rushed to a Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in Camden County. According to The Current, she suffered from extreme abdominal pain on December 30, 2025.

Doctors at the hospital delivered a premature baby girl, who had a weak heartbeat and struggled to breathe. She survived for only about an hour, thus drawing attention from a hospital security officer, who then reported Moore to the police.

On further investigation by the police, it was found that Moore had been around 22 to 24 weeks pregnant at the time of her admission. Investigators also concluded that the woman confessed to taking drugs to induce a miscarriage.

Alexia Moore, 31, was arrested March 6 and charged with murder and two counts of drug possession.

An officer was called to the hospital in response to, “a suspicious circumstance involving a pregnant female patient The officer arrived and met with a security officer at Southeast… pic.twitter.com/VDaar8cBlr — ҒβΔ GΩDDΣSS✨ΔΠDRΣΔ (@FBAGoddess444) March 13, 2026

“I know my infant is suffering, because I am the one who did the abortion. I want her to die,” Moore told the nursing staff. Since then, the case has attracted further investigation and online reaction from netizens.

However, on March 4, Moore was charged with attempted murder. She was also charged with the possession of a controlled substance and dangerous drugs like oxycodone and misoprostol.

Now, the 31-year-old who is a mother of two children aged six and nine, is in jail awaiting her court hearing. This case is one of the first of its kind under Georgia’s Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act, which was passed in 2019.

As per this law, most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, when early signs of a heartbeat can be detected, are banned. With Moore in such a situation, her family has spoken out in her support.

Georgia’s abortion ban has made pregnancy unsafe Amber Thurman died at 28 after doctors delayed care for a miscarriage Adriana Smith was brain dead & turned into an incubator because she was 9 weeks pregnant Alexia Moore has been charged with murder for using the abortion pill — Kelly (@broadwaybabyto) March 14, 2026

Her mother, Edith Moore, said her daughter is a caring parent who loves her children. She also shared that the 31-year-old has faced many challenges in life, from being adopted and later serving in the military, where she was diagnosed with PTSD.

“As a mother, and me talking as a grandma, she’s an excellent mother. I believe her children are her life. She has been a good provider for her children,” Edith said. “She never could understand being adopted,” she added.

Edith noted, “I believe that was traumatic. I believe going into the military, and winding up with PTSD… It was trauma after trauma, it was situation after situation.” According to Edith, these experiences might have had a deep emotional impact on Moore, thus leading her to take such a step.

Friends of Moore also came in her support and described her as kind and intelligent. One anonymous friend said the 31-year-old was very upset and scared when she found out about the pregnancy.

“I remember her calling me, freaking out. She was bawling her eyes out. She said she didn’t know what to do. ‘If worse comes to worst,’ I said, ‘If you 100 percent go through with having the baby, and if you don’t want it, you can always give it to me, and you know, it’ll be taken care of’.” the friend shared.

“She is a great person. She is super bright. She has two amazing little boys that she’s raising to be young men. It’s just, it’s mind-blowing that she got charged with that over something like this. This is just crazy,” the friend added.

Authorities reported that they are continuing their investigation and are also keeping an eye on Moore’s health while she is in custody, especially after her mother expressed concerns over her PTSD.