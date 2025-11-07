Mother of Two Among Missing After Deadly Kentucky Plane Crash – Family Desperate for Answers

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about a fatal plane crash.

Every time a passenger dies or goes missing in a plane crash, the loss is devastating, and coping with grief is tough to process. Imagine waiting to see a person in another city or country or meeting them back at home, only to realize that you might never see them again, or you simply have no idea where they are.

That’s exactly what happened to Angela Anderson’s boyfriend, a mother of two, who is among nine people still missing after the UPS cargo plane crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on November 4, which claimed the lives of three UPS pilots: Capt. Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt, and Capt. Dana Diamond.

UPS released an emotional statement, “Words can’t express the sorrow we feel over the heartbreaking Flight 2976 accident… This continues to be an unfortunate time for our entire UPS family,” said CEO Carol Tomé.

Mum feared dead in UPS plane crash inferno is pictured amid hunt for 12 killedhttps://t.co/yEwx6vSafI pic.twitter.com/KTyvOV7OQL — Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) November 6, 2025

Officials said the UPS Flight 2976 was carrying 38,000 gallons (144,000 liters) of jet fuel bound for Honolulu, Hawaii. Currently, Angela’s boyfriend, Donald Henderson, and William Moreland, the father of her two children, are anxiously waiting for updates about her whereabouts.

As her beloved Henderson waits for his lady love, he recalls the last time he saw Angela before she left their home to take out the trash. “It was about 4:30. She said she wanted to take the trash to get rid of it,” he recalled, visibly emotional. “I told her to go ahead because I was tired from work. She took off — and I haven’t seen her since.”

Moments later, around 5 p.m., Henderson heard there had been an “incident.” Since then, he and Moreland have been waiting for word from authorities. He spoke to WDRB News and was very emotional as he claimed that she is all he has, and the uncertainty of the situation scares him to death.

Both her boyfriend and the father of her kids, alleged ex-partner, were in touch with the officials at a victim reunification center, where loved ones of the missing were asked to gather for updates.“They were nice people,” Henderson said. “They took our information and said they’d let us know as soon as they hear anything.”

⚠️WARNING: This post describes a fatal air crash and mass casualty event. UPDATE: The death toll from the UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky, has risen to 12 people, including one child. The victims include the three crew members on the plane and nine people on the… pic.twitter.com/81uEDkRyDi — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) November 6, 2025

A mechanical failure caused the plane crash. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that airport CCTV footage captured the aircraft’s left engine breaking off during takeoff, and then it slammed into nearby buildings. The massive amounts of fuel-damaged buildings near the airport kept burning for hours.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that CCTV footage shows the jet barely clearing the runway and then losing altitude as it struggled to stay airborne before crashing into nearby buildings, and a massive blast was heard. As of November 7, at least 12 people have died, and many others have been injured. (According to BBC).

Many families have been waiting to hear about their loved ones as they are praying. Investigators are working to uncover the exact sequence of mechanical and structural failures that led to the horrible cargo crash.

Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We hope all other people like Angela who are currently missing are found as soon as possible.