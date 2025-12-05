Mother Left 18-Month-Old in Filthy Crib and Showed No Remorse After Her Death – “It Was Her Time, I Guess”

Trigger Warning: The article mentions horrific details of child abuse.

A couple in Utah has been accused of leaving their child alone for long hours, confining her to a crib filled with garbage and stale food as her condition deteriorated. Carrie Marie Murray and Mitchell Chesnut Murray were arrested on Nov. 3 as they were charged with aggravated murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of their 18-month-old daughter, Ruby Marie Murray.

The 31-year-old mother reportedly found her baby girl unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. on March 19. She called 911 but reportedly declined to attempt any life-saving measures, even though she is a registered nurse. “Carrie told dispatchers that she was a nurse and believed the child was beyond saving,” the official lawsuit affidavit states.

According to Law&Crime, when Marie Murray was questioned about the incident, she gave unusual statements. She claimed that as a mother, she guessed that the child died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). However, she also admitted Ruby was “older than typical for a SIDS case,” the cops noted.

SIDS is a heartbreaking condition that can affect babies up to 12 months old. Premature infants and infants born with low body weight remain at a higher risk of contracting the condition. While the real cause behind SIDS remains unknown, research claims that a combination of factors, like undiagnosed brain defects, sleep and physical environment, overheating, soft bedding, and exposure to harmful chemicals, could lead to it.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Ruby’s crib contained several sippy cups and numerous pieces of Eggo-style waffles. It was filthy and littered with stale food, and underneath the mattress, officers found trash, wrappers, and more waffle crumbs. In addition, police also found out that Ruby’s bedroom was kept unusually warm at 77 degrees. Yet her body temperature had dropped to 83 degrees, placing her in danger of hypothermia.

The parents were least bothered about Ruby’s well-being as they often played loud music in her room, especially bands like Green Day. This pattern disrupted the baby’s sleep, as footage also revealed the baby was left alone for long stretches.

Poor Ruby was also not fed on time. She ate about three times a day, with occasional snacks, but she had eaten baby food only once or twice; most of the time, her diet consisted almost entirely of toasted waffles.

A day before she died, the couple interacted with her for only 49 seconds, as Mitchell reportedly placed a sippy cup and a waffle in the crib at 11:57 a.m. and again at 6:29 p.m. on March 18, 2025.

She was mainly in her crib, isolated most of her time while the father worked. In the four days leading up to her death, Ruby was outside of her crib for only six hours in total, and spent less than 50 minutes in the presence of another person, which can be quite detrimental to an infant who is trying to adapt to a new environment and life.

Ruby reportedly went the entire day before she died without a diaper change, and investigators found that her diaper had only been changed six times during those four days. She ultimately died from dehydration and malnutrition, alongside being kept in unhygienic and fatal environmental conditions.

“It was her time, I guess,” the mother reportedly told police. “I feel guilt really strong — I feel no guilt over this,” she further said.

As Carrie Marie Murray and Mitchell Chesnut Murray are being held without bond, a lot of child abuse cases have been reported from Utah, Florida, and Georgia in 2025.