Mother Begged Her Son to Sleep – Then He Opened Fire and Shot Her 11 Times

Disclaimer: This article has mentions of shooting.

A man has reportedly been accused of shooting his mother during a late-night argument after she told him he was “acting crazy,” according to New Mexico authorities.

The suspect, 20-year-old Kevin Marin, has been charged with aggravated battery against a family member and attempted second-degree murder, according to Doña Ana County records. Reports also say that the shooting took place during the early hours on Monday morning. The suspect as well as her mother near Santa Teresa Elementary in Santa Teresa, situated just northwest of El Paso and the U.S.-Mexico border, and border Texas too.

Adding more to the scene, Marin’s brother was present in the residence too and his brother reported that Marin screaming late in the night. Reports state that Marin’s brother told him to go to sleep, and their mother echoed the plea, telling him he was “acting crazy,” according to law enforcement.

Consequently, the borther says, the woman then brought Marin to his bedroom, and stayed with him too. However, as time went by, the house gradually turned into a crime scene. Around 3 a.m., gunshots were heard inside the home. Marin’s brother went to investigate and was horrified to find their mother bleeding after being shot 11 times.

And without wasting any amount of time, his brother took his mother to a hospital, where authorities stated that her condition is critical. During the investigation, officers found several shell casings from a semi-automatic rifle or carbine inside the home. Adding another woman to the case, who was at the home at the time of the shooting stated that she returned to the residence following that the victim was brought to the hospital and eventually found Martin on the living room couch.

Neighbors in the quiet border town say they’re reeling from the news. “It’s hard to believe something like this could happen here,” one shocked resident told reporters. “A mother just trying to take care of her son, and he turns on her like that? It’s heartbreaking.” Now, as his mother clings to life in the hospital, the community is left wondering what could drive a young man to such an unthinkable act — and whether the woman who gave him life will ever recover from the night he tried to take it away.