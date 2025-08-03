Mother Beat Her 8-Month-Old Baby to Death—But Claims She Has No Memory After ‘Swaddling Him and Putting Him to Bed’

An Alabama mother, Morgan Thornton, beat her eight-month-old son to death while intoxicated. She can now face the death penalty after this horrific murder.

She was at first charged with aggravated child abuse after beating her son severely. However, when he tragically passed away, her charges were upgraded to capital murder. The deputies came to the scene in Athens, Alabama, on Friday at midnight.

It was a medical call for the infant, but he did not show any signs of life initially. The first responders were able to get a heartbeat and brought the child to the hospital. The accused mother was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder.

At the time of the arrest, she was intoxicated; also her blood sample was taken. She was confused at that time and not at all aware of her actions either. The judge told her she was being charged for the abuse and murder of her baby, as per Law & Crime.

She responded that she did not understand. Earlier, she was offered a bond by the judge; however, it was denied later on looking at the case details.

She only remembered that she put her son to bed after swaddling him around 7 pm. Then she said something happened, and she discovered herself giving him CPR. She was so intoxicated that she did not remember beating her own son.

The neighbors who wish to remain anonymous are in a state of disbelief. They were saddened by the incident and by the loss of innocent life. The Limestone County Sheriff has released a statement to keep the family in prayers over this heartbreaking scene.

Joshua McLaughlin also appreciated the DHR and first responders for their work while handling this stressful situation. The mother will appear in court on Tuesday.

As per Alabama laws, she can receive capital punishment. Earlier, she was also accused of a second-degree assault charge in June, but was let go after the arrest.