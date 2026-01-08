“Most Disgusting Reporting” — Jesse Watters’ Take on Minneapolis ICE Shooting Sparks Massive Outrage Online

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about a tragic shooting.

Fox News host Jesse Watters is under fire for his reporting of the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis , which he presented as an act of justified self-defense by ICE agents mere hours after the incident.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed on January 7, 2026, during an encounter with ICE agents at a Minnesota protest. Reports and footage indicate she was in her car and attempting to leave the area when she was approached by three agents.

The woman reportedly refused to comply when she was asked to get out of the vehicle and tried to drive past the scene. However, one of the officials took out his handgun and shot her through the windshield.

As per The Irish Star, a few hours after the tragedy, Watters claimed the ICE agents had been harassed throughout the day and alleged that Good had been “screaming and disrupting ICE operations.”

🚨 Jesse Watters tries to trash the victim by claiming she was “screaming and disrupting ICE operations ALL DAY.” But Watters is too stupid to realize it’s evidence of premeditation and motive: She had pissed him off way before he reached for his gun.

pic.twitter.com/Juezv4IouZ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 8, 2026

He also claimed that the deceased woman was allegedly asked to get out of the car several times, but refused to listen and chose to drive towards one of the officers, after which shots were fired.

“The woman who lost her life was a self-proclaimed poet from Colorado with pronouns in her bio,” Watters said, adding she was a “disruptor.” He also pointed out that Good had a wife and a child from her past relationship.

The host’s decision of highlighting details about her personal life instead of discussing her tragic death sparked immediate backlash online.

Watters went on to air comments from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who also described the shooting as justified. Noem stated that Renee Nicole Good tried to physically injure the ICE agent who fired shots at her.

“There will be an investigation, and we want to make sure the facts are established,” Noem said when asked about the shooting by reporters.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Good was shot during an immigration-related operation after individuals reportedly began blocking federal officers.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the shooting occurred after the chaos that unfolded at the location. As per NBC News and Trump’s Truth Social post, the officer who was harmed was reportedly taken to the hospital.

Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old wife & mother, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, was killed today by Donald Trump’s ICE agents. After shooting her while she attempted to drive away, they denied her medical treatment. Her President offers no sympathy for her avoidable death, nor… pic.twitter.com/pLSSgCOf1E — Rahul SA 🇿🇦 (@Rahul_AJ_1990) January 8, 2026

Netizens responded to Watters’ Fox News segment strongly. “This is some of the most disgusting reporting I’ve seen. It explains why the country feels so divided when coverage like this is treated as news,” one user commented.

“Nothing says journalism like attacking a deceased woman’s identity,” another person wrote.

“He wants his viewers to know that even though she was a white woman and a mother, she was on ‘the other side,’ so they shouldn’t feel bad,” a third commenter stated.

Old Dominion University President Brian Hemphill said Good, who graduated in 2020 with a degree in English, was compassionate and kind. Good’s mother disputed the federal account, telling the Star Tribune that her daughter was not participating in ICE-related protests.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also expressed strong disagreement with the shooting. Walz has previously criticized Trump and Republican responses to similar incidents.

Tim Walz begs Minneapolis leftists not to riot after today’s fatal ICE-involved shooting: “I feel your anger. I’m angry. They want a show… We cannot give them what they want… We will not take the bait.” pic.twitter.com/Ax4Ot7lavM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 7, 2026

As reported by NBC, footage obtained by the outlet showed officers ordering someone out of an SUV in a residential Minneapolis neighborhood.

One officer appeared to try to open the driver’s door before the vehicle reversed slightly and then moved forward. Multiple gunshots were heard as the SUV advanced, before crashing into a parked car.

ICE agents have previously been accused of abrupt arrests, abuse and shootings, which included them pepper-spraying a young child on her face and shooting a dog named Chop in El Paso.