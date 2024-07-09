‘Morning Joe’ Slams Trump for Staying Away from Media Post Debate: "Why Are They Hiding Him?"

MSNBC’s Morning Joe's host, Joe Scarborough, slammed former President Donald Trump's notable absence from public events, contrasting it against President Joe Biden’s vigorous campaign efforts post their first presidential debate. The stark difference is understandable as the post-debate fallout has been much greater for Biden.

Scarborough, seated next to co-host, Mika Brzezinski, began the show with pointed commentary, Raw Story reported. "Where is he? Why are they hiding him?" Scarborough questioned on July 8, highlighting concerns from Trump’s advisors about potential public outbursts. "Are they afraid that he may go out and talk about World War II coming or Barack Obama being president, or will he go, 'Ah, ya ya ya'?"

The veteran host did not hold back, asserting that Trump's team might be intentionally keeping him secluded at his Mar-a-Lago residence. "Are they afraid to let him talk? Allies are going, 'Oh, Joe Biden, what are they hiding? What are they scared of?' And Donald Trump, he's burrowed down in Mar-a-Lago, they won't let him out. He's a prisoner in a gilded cage because they're afraid he may actually open his mouth. The irony."

Scarborough, who has himself criticized Biden's performance, went on to note a surprising trend. "Well, you know what they found was, as badly as Joe Biden did — we've all said he did horrifically— you look at the polls, and even the New York Times/Sienna poll, which has always been an outlier against Biden...it shows that even with that terrible performance, he picked up independent voters against Donald Trump. Right?"

NEW: President Biden sends a letter to congressional Democrats saying he is 'firmly committed to staying in this race.'



"The voters alone decide the nominee of the Democratic Party. How can we stand for democracy in our nation if we ignore it in our own party?" pic.twitter.com/xIgN0W4rb7 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 8, 2024

This polling data led to further speculation about Trump’s strategy. “So what are they doing with Donald Trump?” Scarborough asked. “They're keeping him out of sight until the Republican convention maybe — who knows? Maybe his handlers...his bosses will let him out this week, but right now, they're saying 'No, no, man, you have to stay right there. You can't talk, people hate you, independents hate you, swing voters hate you. Just be quiet, and you may win this thing again.' It's kind of crazy."

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Biden insists in letter to Hill Democrats that he 'declines' to step aside and says it's time for party drama 'to end.' pic.twitter.com/rJfkuS3muw — Nicholas Brown (@NicholasABrown_) July 8, 2024

President Biden himself called in later the same day to discuss his recent campaign trail experiences and to critique Trump’s seclusion, as per CNN. “Well look — Democrats — Joe, let me say it this way, the reason I’ve been on the road so much, all over the country, while Trump is riding around in a golf cart, filling out his golf cart before...he even hits the ball — but anyway, he hasn’t been anywhere in 10 days. I’ve been all over the country, No. 1,” Biden slammed.

"Where the hell has Trump been? What has Trump said or done except deny and lie about what he's for?"



— @POTUS on hitting the campaign trail post-debate https://t.co/cPsTZdVVsj pic.twitter.com/j4cuGbIOAq — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 8, 2024

Tooting his own horn, he stressed, “And I’ve gone over the country for several reasons. One, to make sure my instinct was right about the party still wanting me to be the nominee. And all the data...it shows that the average Democrat out there who voted, 14 million of them who’ve voted for me, still want me to be the nominee, No. 1.”