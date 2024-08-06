Morning Joe Hosts Call RKF Jr.'s Bear Cub Story 'Sick': “Was He Going to Eat it?"

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been spinning bizarre tales during his bid for the White House. He first spoke about brain-eating worms, then consuming a barbequed dog, and now about staging a dead six-month-old female bear cub at Central Park, which he planned to eat afterward. MSNBC Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski called the act 'sick' and spent 10 minutes calling out Kennedy Jr.' weird behavior. “It is really bizarre, this story about Robert F. Kennedy Jr… Was he going to eat it?” Brzezinski began. “Skin it and eat it, something like that,” Scarborough added. “Then he got rid of it, a baby bear?” Brzezinski continued.

As per Mediaite, Scarborough then asked co-host Jonathan Lemire to join the conversation: “Jonathan, I was so confused. I heard he was going to skin it and eat it but ran out of time. I don’t know these things. Then made it look like a biker ran over it. Then the New York Times story was written by his cousin… ten years. It’s all very weird. You know what? In times like these, when little things make sense at all, that’s when you want the person right there, sort of as the leveling wind, to be Roseanne. And Roseanne was there going: ‘What in the holy hell are you talking about?"

@Morning_Joe who hasn’t found a dead baby bear, put it in his car to eat later on, went to McDonald’s got full and dropped the bear carcass off in the park and make it look like a bike hit it? 🙄 RFK Jr is going to give Trump a run for his money for the crazy vote. Shark or bear — Sean McGough (@seanmack1025) August 5, 2024

“Yeah, it’s a political staple. When you’re trying to get ahead of a story, you have to involve Roseanne. You need to go and say: ‘You’re my audience here, Roseanne.’ I will say, there are very few things that bring a nation together. The revelation of RFK Jr.’s video reunited us collectively with a ‘What the -!" Lemire stated.

How NYC local news covered the dead bear RFK Jr put into Central Park ten years ago 😬👀 https://t.co/J25gDeLQ1Q pic.twitter.com/nJio51Li3R — Luther Lowe (@lutherlowe) August 4, 2024

Scarborough continued, "He was going to eat the dead bear cub, right? But he forgets he has reservations at Peter Lugars and so I guess I’m not going to eat the dead bear cub… Keep the bear? Who among us?" Lemire then quipped, "We’ve all had that dilemma when you realize you’ve got the bear meat in the car." Scarborough added, "You know Jonathan, I walked out of the Polo bar a couple of weeks ago and I’m like, wait a second I have an elk’s head in my trunk," to which Lemire responded: "It happens."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

“Okay. So we have dead baby cubs, brain worms,” Brzezinski began to wrap up before also adding, “If you’re going to pick up roadkill, my mother taught me that you make sure it is freshly killed, still warm, and you get it right to cut it up and freeze it. You don’t leave it in your car to smell and get grosser.” MSNBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann added, “Looking forward to the day where we don’t talk about [him]… I mean, the man, his political significance is dwindling fast, and hopefully, we won’t have to talk about him anymore soon.”

Meanwhile ten years ago when I told everyone Robert F. Kennedy Jr dumped the dead bear in Central Park to make it look like a bicycle accident people said I was crazy 🙄 it's fine I'm not bitter https://t.co/B3X5D5Ngyk — john teufel (@JohnTeufelNYC) August 5, 2024

For context, Kennedy Jr. claimed to have seen a woman hit the bear with her van on the video and acknowledged that he was in charge of setting up the scene of a dead cub in the expansive park after he discovered the cub on the road. The independent candidate acknowledged that the reason he revealed the truth now, ten years later, was because a reporter for the New Yorker was getting ready to do an exclusive piece that would shed light on his involvement, as per The Guardian.