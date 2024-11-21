'Morning Joe’ Host Mika Brzezinski Weirdly Flirts With Trump in Resurfaced Video: "Does It Feel..."

Mika Brzezinski, co-host of Morning Joe, is at odds with her political stance as she can be seen flirting with Donald Trump in a resurfaced TikTok video. The clip captured the duo dallying with each other, sharing hugs and pecks on the cheek on March 12, 2010. At the time, was on great terms with Brzezinski and her co-host and husband, Joe Scarborough, who is also a host on the MSNBC talk show.

'Morning Joe' co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough attend The Hollywood Reporter event in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charles Eshelman)

In the resurfaced video, Brzezinski, 57, welcomed Trump ahead of his appearance and embraced each other as the co-host lifted her leg romantically. Meanwhile, Trump seemingly stole a few kisses as Brzezinski tried to be polite. “Watch your head. You're very tall!” she said, leading him into the set. Later, Scarborough teased Trump by asking about Brzezinski’s beauty while sharing an anecdote.

Wow, check out Mika! I had no idea 😂🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SH9JhBGAG9 — Sequencer (@RealSeq16) November 18, 2024

“Is Mika Brzezinski not as beautiful today as the first time you called into our show in 2007 and embarrassed her?” Scarborough joked. Trump was not ashamed to admit that he started watching the show ‘because of her beauty, not because of any politics.’ “Yes, she's gotten more beautiful,” he added. The second half of the video showcased Brzezinski grazing and appreciating Trump’s hair after Scarborough instructed her to fix the president-elect’s hair. “Does it feel good?” he asked in the video. “Yeah, I sure I bury on very long,” Brzezinski said complimenting his hair thickness.

Trump's friendship with the Morning Joe stars goes back to when the real estate mogul was a recurring contributor on the political talk show. He hadn't begun his political career then, and the hosts were huge supporters of Trump and his political ideologies. Scarborough also cheered for Trump’s maverick bid for the GOP nomination in 2016, per the Daily Mail. However, their equation quickly soured after the latter’s first term. Scarborough, 61, quit the Republican party soon after.

“Morning Joe” hemorrhaged viewers after hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski announced at the top of the show their meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. (Mediaite/Nielsen) pic.twitter.com/QHdyYAWauu — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 19, 2024

Amid the 2024 elections, the Morning Joe co-hosts condemned Trump’s policies as racist, sexist, and fascist, as per The New York Post. Scarborough also compared him to Hitler to insinuate his fascist ideologies. After he was elected for his first term, winning the elections against Democratic opposition Hillary Clinton, the Morning Joe hosts were known to publicly oppose Trump’s administration. A year after his election, Scarborough and Brzezinski tied the knot in 2018 and recorded a demeaning Christmas album for him, A Very Drumpf Christmas.

#dailymail #usa #president ♬ original sound - Daily Mail @dailymail A resurfaced video has shown Morning Joe star Mika Brzezinski flirting with president-elect Donald Trump and lovingly touching his hair before their relationship turned sour. Brzezinski and her husband and co-host Joe Scarborough may currently be some of Trump's biggest critics, but the pair were big supporters of the Republican before he found success in politics. Trump had a long and friendly relationship with the MSNBC pundits, as seen on a clip from one of his appearances from long before he ran for president, on March 12 2010. Read more on Dailymail.com 🎥MSNBC #trump

Now, however, the Morning Joe stars’ continued distaste for the President-elect and their anti-Trump rants have raised questions about their authenticity. They are now facing backlash from their audience and political figures as the pair intend to ‘restart communications’ with Trump and his administration. The couple also revealed they visited Trump’s primary residence, Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, last week, which was not well-received by their viewers.

You can follow @dailymail on TikTok for more content on entertainment and political news.