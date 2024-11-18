Donald Trump Just Got a Wild New Nickname From a Hollywood A-Lister and People Have a Lot to Say

Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone has recently joined the growing list of celebrities to back US President-elect Donald Trump. Stallone drew comparisons between Trump and some of history’s most iconic figures. At the America First Policy Institute Gala last week, Stallone described Trump as a 'mythical character,' and gave him a new nickname— "the second George Washington." The actor also compared the Republican leader to Jesus Christ. Stallone, whose rise to fame coincided with Trump’s early years as a real estate tycoon, praised the incoming president for his unique achievements, asserting that no one else could have accomplished what he has.

Donald Trump and Sylvester Stallone in the Oval Office of the White House on May 24, 2018. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Olivier Douliery)

Stallone said, "When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington. Congratulations!" As reported by Nicki Swift, he also compared Trump to Rocky Balboa. He stated, "[Rocky] was a chosen person...Something was going to happen, this man was going to go through a metamorphosis. This man was going to change lives, just like President Trump."

While Stallone was sure of Trump as president, netizens had mixed reactions. While some slammed Stallone, others celebrated the Rambo star’s endorsement. An X user penned, "Stallone said years ago in a bio that he would never state his political leanings so as not to alienate any fans. YO!!!" Another chimed, "I don't like Stallone anymore. First, I didn't like the way he talked about Tulsa in an interview. And now Trump?"

Stallone said years ago in a bio that he would never state his political leanings so as not to alienate any fans. YO!!! — Reginald Greene (@Reginal93124196) November 15, 2024

Meanwhile, a MAGA Trump fan remarked, "Awesome! I am glad one person from Hollywood has the guts to admit Trump is what the USA needs!" Stallone’s remarks show a major shift after years of avoiding a public endorsement of Trump. Interestingly, he had even turned down a position in Trump's administration during his first term. In a 2016 interview, the actor praised Trump as someone bigger than life, comparing him to a great Dickensian character and the legendary Babe Ruth, as reported by HuffPost.

Awesome! I’m glad one person from Hollywood has the guts to admit Trump is what the USA needs!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Sly can’t be bought! — Linda Klein (@Gigiluv115) November 15, 2024

The popular actor has also been a guest at Trump's lavish Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve celebrations previously and even gave Trump a signed poster to celebrate his victory in the 2016 presidential election. On the other hand, Trump, who has publicly referred to Stallone as a friend and praised him as a 'wonderful guy,' is said to have privately shown signs of jealousy towards the actor. According to Ramin Setoodeh, co-editor-in-chief of Variety and author of Apprentice in Wonderland, Trump has reportedly expressed frustration over Stallone’s former reality show The Contender. He also allegedly claimed that Stallone wasn’t as skilled at producing television as he was with The Apprentice.