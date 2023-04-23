Morena Baccarin "Hated" Filming "Two-Day" Intimate Scene With Ryan Reynolds in "Deadpool"

Morena Baccarin shockingly revealed that she "did not enjoy" the saucy intimate scenes in Deadpool despite being paired up with one of the hottest stars in Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds. As per Daily Star, Baccarin told the TV host Conan O'Brien, “It was really fun... minus the two days of sex scenes, it was wonderful, the whole experience. It took two days to shoot the sex scene because I think it was us making sweet love for an entire calendar year. So it was all the holidays, you know. So we dressed differently for every one." She added: "Believe me, there’s a lot left on the cutting room floor because there are a lot of holidays. And I feel good about that — the part that was left out. I literally mean that was enough sex. Like nobody needs to see more than what was in the movie!"

Screenrant reported that Deadpool apparently left a lot of sex scenes on the cutting room floor, but star Morena Baccarin is perfectly fine with that. She plays Vanessa, an escort who Wade Wilson played by Reynolds, meets in a bar. The two quickly spark up a relationship, which involved the portrayal of various sex scenes during different holidays: Christmas, Valentine's Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Chinese New Year, International Women's Day, and Lent. It's an extensive, explicit montage for showcasing a relationship, but is also in tune with Deadpool's tongue-in-cheek humor.

The original sequence is roughly two minutes long, but during a previous interview with Conan O'Brien on Conan, Baccarin revealed that it took two days to film, and most of it didn't even make it into the movie. When O'Brien asked if they'd taken something out that upset her, she said, "No, no, no. I literally mean that was enough sex. Nobody needs to see more than what was in the movie."

Presently, Reynolds is celebrating his football team Wrexham's possible entry into English Football League. According to Mirror, Wrexham, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is on the verge of winning the National League title and achieving promotion to the English Football League. In February 2021, Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney completed a £2 million takeover of non-league minnows Wrexham. The American duo told Wrexham's fans: "[We want] to reward the faith of the supporters who have stood by Wrexham AFC through its history by putting everything we have towards what all fans want most for their club, and that is to... win, win, win."

As quoted by BBC Sport, Reynolds told the Wrexham fans: "This is the third-oldest [professional] club on the planet and we don't see why it can't have a global appeal. We want Wrexham to be a global force."