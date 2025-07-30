‘Monster Dad’ Who Starved His 13 Children is Now Trying to Lure Women from Behind Bars—Creepy Letters Expose His Chilling Scheme

David Turpin “earned” the nickname “Monster dad,” after he abused his 13 children. According to RadarOnline.com, he is now trying to continue his crimes from behind bars. The outlet reported that Turpin, 63, is now trying to lure women into his sadistic world, as revealed in his prison letters.

The man is serving time for notoriously shackling, beating, and then starving his 13 children. He is now writing letters to his pen pals with dad-like advice, trying to lure women into becoming his girlfriend. The 63-year-old wrote in one of the creepy letters addressed to a woman, “My opinion is that you should be with somebody who appreciates you, lifts you up, and makes you feel good.”

In another note, he took credit for being a dad-like figure. “I am happy that I encouraged you to go back to college. I would love to help you with math.” His letter begins with, “How are you doing sweetie? I wrote to you on August 3, but I haven’t received a reply. I hope I didn’t make you feel bad with anything I said in the last letter.”

His horrible crimes came to light after his daughter, Jordan, then 17, fled through a window at their “house of horrors” in California. On January 14, 2018, his children, who were chained to stay away from food, were discovered in his hell-house, unveiling a situation that has sent shockwaves through the United States.

His children, then aged between 2 to 29, were later found at the home, some severely malnourished, some almost facing death. In addition, all of them were discovered in a filthy state, as they were not even allowed to bathe.

David y Louise Turpin, padres de trece hijos, proyectaban una imagen de normalidad. En las redes sociales, compartían fotos de sus viajes a Disneyland y Las Vegas, siempre con sus hijos vestidos de manera similar, casi como si llevaran uniformes. pic.twitter.com/uVpTfQXPIa — Una pelirroja ahí ☣ (@Unatalpelirroja) December 22, 2024

Turpin and his wife, Louise Turpin, 57, pleaded guilty to charges of wilful child abuse, torture, false imprisonment, and cruelty to an adult dependent. They have been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. The pair claimed that the Bible justified their horrendous acts.

Sitting idle behind the bars, the unspeakable thoughts had seemingly surfaced in Turpin’s mind once again. In his letters to women, the creep shared that his favorite movies are Willy Wonka, Christopher Reeve’s Superman, Alice in Wonderland, Armageddon, Jurassic Park, and Zombieland: Double Tap.

According to the outlet, Turpin, who was a computer engineer, is taking classes at Adams State University in Colorado. He is now trying to earn a degree in business administration.