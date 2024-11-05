Monica Lewinsky Finally Reveals Her Presidential Choice: "Please Vote Like I Did For..."

Monica Lewinsky, former White House intern and now an anti-bullying advocate, has stepped into the political spotlight by endorsing the Democratic ticket in the final days before the U.S. presidential election. Sharing a smiling selfie on social media, Lewinsky encouraged her 1.1 million followers to vote, posting, “PLEASE VOTE! (preferably like I did for Harris/Walz).” With over 13 million views, her post adds momentum to a growing chorus of prominent voices backing Vice President Kamala Harris, intensifying conversations as the nation heads to the polls.

PLEASE VOTE! ♥️🤍🩵



(preferably like i did for harris/walz) pic.twitter.com/uUqUtWuJJo — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) November 2, 2024

As per Newsweek, Lewinsky’s endorsement underscores her journey from a controversial public figure to a respected activist, using her voice to speak on political and social issues. Lewinsky joins a long list of celebrities supporting Harris. Icons such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Lopez have publicly endorsed the Democratic candidate, encouraging their followers to vote for Harris. Swift, a highly influential figure in pop culture, declared her support for Harris on Instagram moments after a debate between Harris and Trump, joining artists like Lizzo, Usher, and Bruce Springsteen.

As per Forbes, Beyoncé even appeared at a rally for Harris in Houston on October 25, alongside former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland. Hollywood actors including Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, and Sarah Jessica Parker have also shown support, highlighting the significance of the election for social and environmental causes. On the other hand, Trump’s supporters are more rooted in the conservative political sphere, though fewer big-name celebrities have stepped forward. Some of Trump’s more outspoken supporters, such as actor Jon Voight and country singer Kid Rock, have consistently backed his campaign, often attending rallies and posting endorsements on social media.

Trump’s campaign has focused on rallying traditional conservative bases rather than relying on Hollywood endorsements, aiming instead at broadening his appeal among suburban voters, especially in states like Arizona and Michigan. As Harris and Trump battle it out, women voters are emerging as a powerful force. According to NBC’s early ballot return tracker, women are outpacing men in early and mail-in voting across key background states. This trend could give Harris an edge, especially among recent decision-makers who, polls suggest, are breaking toward the Democratic ticket.

Monica Lewinsky speaks onstage at Day 1 of the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit 2018 on October 9, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

Meanwhile, Trump’s recent comment at a rally, "I'm going to do it whether the women like it or not. I am going to protect them," sparked backlash, with Harris responding, “There's a saying that you gotta listen to people when they tell you who they are. He does not believe women should have the agency and authority to make decisions about their own bodies.” Moreover, The Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt exclaimed, “Harris may be the first woman Vice President but she has implemented dangerously liberal policies that have left women worse off financially and far less safe than we were four years ago under President Trump.”