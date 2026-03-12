Monica Lewinsky Explains Why She Never Changed Her Name After Clinton Scandal

Monica Lewinsky is a name that is instantly recognizable in connection with former President Bill Clinton. The scandal that involved the then 22-year-old intern changed the trajectory of her life. Lewinsky, almost 25 years after the scandal, has come out with information about how the scandal affected her personal life and her family’s by association.

Lewinsky compared her situation to a witch trial, saying, “You know, the same way that there were women tied to a post and burned at the stake and called a witch. It was not a physical burning, but a public burning, but an emotional burning.”

Monica Lewinsky also mentioned how the scandal being named after her instead of the then-president caused her and all those who shared her name a lot of pain. Appearing on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Lewinsky talked about how her name being attached to the scandal caused people sharing the same name to face a lot of issues. When the host said that it was her name everywhere, she replied, “And my family’s name. It’s not even just, just me, but everybody who had my last name suffered.”

This has led to a question that has been asked of Lewinsky multiple times. Multiple people suggested that the former White House intern change her name. However, she had other plans. She said, “I don’t know that actually would’ve been able to work, it would’ve been all over the newspapers.” The Clinton-Lewinsky scandal had a significant public fallout and even led to the impeachment of Bill Clinton.

However, Lewinsky also mentioned another reason why she did not feel like changing her name. She said while she did regret making certain choices in her life, she wasn’t ashamed of who she was as a person.

Bill Clinton is also back in the spotlight, as the former President and first lady have come out with information about the late financier and convicted s-x offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Hilary Clinton, the former Secretary of state was captured grilling current Secretary of State Marco Rubio about what more can be done to aid the victims and investigate the guilty.

FBI tip sheets place Bill Clinton at Epstein parties where “sexual activities were occurring.” Entered into the congressional record today. Clinton denied it. The FBI documents didn’t. pic.twitter.com/EofVpTzKpz — Epstein File Search (@epsteinsearchin) March 12, 2026

Former President Bill Clinton’s session with the House Oversight Committee focused on his past association with Epstein. Hillary Clinton also stated that she had never met Epstein and had no idea about his criminal activities.