Monica Crowley Mocked Online for Saying Trump’s Presidency Marked an ‘Era of Real Masculinity’

Monica Crowley, the U.S. Chief of Protocol, has an unpopular opinion. The 57-year-old is being mocked for saying that the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency marked the beginning of an “era of real masculinity.” Here’s what the netizens had to say in response to Crowley’s claim.

The U.S. Chief of Protocol joined Jesse Watters on his show on October 6th to talk about the President’s address at the U.S. Navy’s 250th Anniversary celebration. At the event, Trump claimed that Joe Biden was a “horrible president” who had “no clue what the hell was happening.”

Watters was heard asking Crowley how it was to witness the President address tens of thousands of people in contrast to “Kamala whining that she didn’t get blown out. “What a difference a presidency makes, Jesse,” Crowley simply responded.

She went on to label Biden’s administration as “stupid” and alleged that the time of the “destructive, stupid era of toxic masculinity” was over. The 57-year-old added how Trump marks the start of an “era of real masculinity” and credited the President for his “bold, muscular leadership.”

She also thanked the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, for contributing to the same. Crowley went on to label the day of the Navy’s 250th Anniversary as an “incredible day” which brought her “bold relief.” She revealed how it was a privilege to talk in front of the 20,000 people present.

🚨 WATCH: Joined @JesseBWatters on the big @USNavy 250 celebration & the return of REAL masculinity under President Trump ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lP8QErVMb7 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 7, 2025

“They went wild! They love this commander-in-chief, they love the first lady, they love this administration,” the U.S. Chief of Protocol claimed. Fox News viewers were quick to contradict Crowley’s claims on X (formerly known as X).

“Her contrast between ‘toxic masculinity’ and ‘real masculinity’ isn’t just cultural commentary; it’s a strategic reframing of executive authority as physical dominance, emotional stoicism, and militarized resolve,” one wrote.

“Bold muscular leadership and real masculinity now wears bronzer and is shaped like a crippled penguin,” another user added. A third noted how Crowley’s contrast between toxic and real masculinity was a “cultural commentary” in itself.

“‘Bold muscular leadership’ sounds like a gym tagline more than a policy win,” another joked. Another repeated Crowley’s claims of the President showing “muscular leadership” while sarcastically calling him “Mr Olympia.”

The same took a dig at Trump while adding that real masculinity did not need “performative war cosplay and loud grievance speeches.” Another social media user called Crowley herself out by joking about how she is a crowd favorite in the “ Flattery Olympics.”