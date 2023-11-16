Mommy Kim Kardashian is Left Surprised as Daughter North Approves Of Her Met Gala Outfit

In the sneak peek for next week's episode of The Kardashians, North West criticizes her mother's Met Gala outfit quite publicly. The reality star, who recently revealed her daughter North had been 'scamming' friends at her lemonade stall, felt she had received approval from her eldest child, but it turned out to be false. As reported by the Daily Mail, Kim was in New York City for a fitting of her Met Gala dress and she said, "So I have a Met fitting. I’m working with the Schiaparelli team. It’s the most amazing all-pearl dress."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s 10-Year-Old Daughter North West ‘Fully Scams’ Mom's Friends at Lemonade Stand

Later Kim video calls North and is shocked to know that her eldest "loves" her dress. Kim replied to her, "What? That’s the first time I’ve ever heard you say you love it." In a confessional Kim adds, "North, she’s usually my biggest critic, and now I’ve got the stamp of approval from North, and that’s all I needed." However, things changed when North saw the dress in person and kind of used a few harsh words for her mother. North said, "It’s looking beachy and the pearls look fake." To this, the designer replied, "This is my worst nightmare."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian recently shared a funny story regarding North West's enterprising nature. In an interview with GQ, Kim stated that North, now 10, has developed a very clever business approach when it comes to her lemonade stand. Kim detailed North's careful preparation of her lemonade shop, which includes a pitcher, a cart, a table, seats, and fans. Kim added, "She makes signs. She stays there for hours and hours."

She continued, "Her friends help, so she splits the money with them. If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2." North's pricing plan, however, is the best example of her commercial savvy. She charges $2 for a glass of lemonade to strangers but much more to her friends and family. Kim added, "If she knows you, she will fully scam you," then she highlighted her tactics and continued, "She'll grab their $20 and say, 'I don't have any change.'"

Also Read: Kanye West Treats Daughter North West to a Dubai Trip as Wife Bianca Censori Parties With Friends

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Kim also discussed her desire to give her children, boys Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, and girls Chicago, 5, and North, 1, a "normal" upbringing in the same interview. She said she wanted to shield them from as much harm as she could, acknowledging the difficulties of their unconventional family setup. She said, "We’re never going to have a normal family life no matter what. As a parent, I want to protect them as much as I can." Kim drew wisdom for dealing with her breakup with Kanye from her parents' experience with divorce.

Also Read: This is Why North West Thinks Life With Father Kanye West is More 'Fun' Than With Mom Kim Kardashian

She stressed the significance of sensitivity and the necessity to avoid negativity, particularly when it comes to co-parenting and also spoke about how her parents raised her and her siblings to feel loved and heard, and how she hopes to do the same with her own kids.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Playfully Mocks Former Husband Kanye West's Cooking Skills

North West Criticizes Kim Kardashian’s Cooking Skills, Says She Prefers Eating at Dad Kanye’s House