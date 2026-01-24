Moments When Donald Trump Was Jealous of Barack Obama

Donald Trump may not admit it, but he has long been competing with his predecessor, Barack Obama. He has demonstrated on several occasions how envious and obsessed he has been with Obama. From Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize win to his popularity with the public, these have been pain points for Trump.

His obsession reportedly grew so intense in 2019 that he mentioned Obama’s name 106 times in a single conversation. Some observers believe this envy may stem from a longing for friendship or approval from Obama. Obama is not only one of the most popular presidents, but he also holds a Harvard degree. His being more intelligent and articulate than Trump appears to be something Trump has struggled to accept.

Donald Trump cannot stand the fact that a POC was kinder, more beloved, and respected as a president than he ever was. A man who was also far more intelligent and articulate than he could ever hope to be. A better human being and a better person, Obama will haunt him forever! 👏 pic.twitter.com/SMs3gBvD5t — Damaan, AKA ‘Philly’s Finest!’ (@Damaan4u33) January 17, 2026

Trump’s former lawyer said, “He’s Black. He went to Harvard Law. He graduated at the top of his class. He’s incredibly articulate. He is all the things that Donald Trump wants to be, and he just can’t handle it. So, what do you do if you can’t handle it, and you’re Donald Trump? You attack it.”

Trump’s biographer, Michael Wolff, also connected the dots, suggesting that Trump’s agenda against Harvard may stem from the fact that he did not attend the university. Trump, however, denied Wolff’s claim in a lengthy rant on Truth Social. In fact, The View echoed similar sentiments about jealousy, which reportedly upset Trump.

The show’s host, Joy Behar, said, “Obama is everything that he is not — trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green’s song ‘Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy.” Trump may have denied this characterization, but he later claimed to be in better health than Obama.

To accept a prize that is not rightfully yours says a lot about you, Trump has been very petty about not getting the Nobel Prize considering Obama won it and he loathes Obama for being black and the jabs he got during the WH dinner back in 2011. https://t.co/l7xMrFfkOG

He keeps boasting about his medical test results and acing cognitive tests. Trump has gone as far as posting an AI-generated video of Obama being arrested in the Oval Office to take a dig at him. Moreover, Trump wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and replace it with TrumpCare, but he failed to do so.

Apart from seeking recognition as the best president, Trump was also obsessed with winning the Nobel Peace Prize. He may not have the FIFA Peace Award or María Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Medal, but he still did not receive the actual prize. His pitch for winning the award did not go his way, reportedly forcing officials to create a FIFA-related award that had not previously existed.

Furthermore, Trump has tried to overshadow Obama by posing in a similar manner. He attempted to recreate Obama’s iconic Situation Room photo taken during the operation that led to the killing of Osama bin Laden, showing himself and his aides observing a military operation.

Even during the 2024 election, Trump was reportedly delusional about Obama voting for him. Despite seeking Obama’s support in this way, he has repeatedly criticized Obama’s popularity and insulted him.