Moments Princess Diana Proved Motherhood Meant More to Her Than Any Crown

Published on: December 13, 2025 at 6:21 AM ET

Princess Diana was considered a great royal and an even greater person, but it was her moments as a mother to William and Harry when she shone the brightest.

Vaishnavi Shetye
Vaishnavi Shetye
News Writer
Mohar Battacharjee
Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
Princess Diana with William and Harry
Princess Diana with William and Harry (Image Source: @freedom_007__ via X.com)

Princess Diana is revered as the people’s princess even decades after her death. The Princess was admired by millions around the world for her grace, her kindness, and her brave heart.

Even when she was a working royal, She wasn’t afraid to break royal protocol when she deemed it right to do so. Even though she was well-loved by the people and was an exceptional royal, the role she played most in life was that of a mother.

She took every chance she got to talk about her sons, William and Harry, and protected them fiercely without a second thought. There were times when she made it evident that being a mother is what mattered to her more than any crown or title ever would.

School pick-ups and drops

When most royals grew up with chauffeurs and security personnel who would take them places, Diana broke the norm. She turned it into a ritual that she dropped and picked William up from his school.

Even with an undeniably busy schedule to tackle, the princess never missed a beat. She showed up every day to spend time with the heir to the throne hand-in-hand. The late royal once shared how this tradition was one of her daily doses of joy.

Breaking royal protocol

The royals have a strict protocol that needs to be followed at all times, some of which have even been followed for decades. Many of the protocols could even be considered outdated and unnecessary. Diana wasn’t afraid to question these rules and break them if they didn’t sit right with her as a mother.

One instance of this was when the palace forbade her from flying with Prince William and Harry together. She did not back down and did it anyway because she wished both her boys were together when they took trips.

Royal advisors intervened several times to claim that there were some trips that the boys were “too young” to take. She ignored the advice and did what she thought was right for her boys.

Diana wasn’t shy about PDA

The Princess wasn’t afraid to hug it out with her children, no matter how many people or cameras were watching. Before this, physical displays of affection from the royal family weren’t really a sight that people witnessed often.

Diana did not refrain from holding her boys’ hands, making them laugh, and even letting them sit in her lap, regardless of the public perception part. The late princess once spoke about how she wanted her sons to grow up knowing love, not protocol.

