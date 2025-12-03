Mom Shares Heartbreaking Video Months After Her 3-Year-Old Drowned in the Family Pool

Anyone who has ever lost someone close to them would definitely understand what Emilie Kiser is going through. Kiser is a social media influencer who recently took to her TikTok handle and shared vulnerable details of her life. The grieving mom opened up about the intense pain she feels after the tragic death of her 3-year-old son, Trigg Kiser.

This is Kiser’s first Christmas after losing her child in a devastating accident. And as one can expect, during this time of joy and festivities that people share with their loved ones and kids, Kiser is feeling the void in her heart, which she says has now become a minefield of grief and guilt.

Emilie Kiser and Brady Kiser honored their sons with touching tattoos paying tribute to their late son Trigg, along with his 6-month-old brother Theodore. https://t.co/M1pDKhZO02 pic.twitter.com/pWOkB4pkMk — E! News (@enews) September 25, 2025



On December 1, 2025, Emilie shared on social media how she was completely unprepared for the frenzy of holiday-themed posts and their impact on her. She wrote that although she prepared herself for emotional triggers in her daily life, she wasn’t ready for the pain she experienced when she opened her phone.

She talked about seeing posts of moms participating in Christmas traditions like putting Elf on the Shelf, and didn’t know simple moments like these could bring back painful memories.

Though Kiser and her husband have another younger son, 9-month-old Theodore, she admits that making the holidays magical this year would be too difficult for her, as she does not have the emotional strength for it. She said that her grief has made “everything heavy and confusing.”

Emilie Kiser lost her elder son to an accidental drowning in their backyard pool in May 2025. The child was found unconscious and was later declared dead after several days in the hospital. Her fanbase and community were shocked and grief-stricken upon hearing the news, and Kiser pulled back from social media and her very public life for several months.

NEW: TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser returns to the platform four months after her 3-year-old son drowned Trigg, 3, died in May after drowning in the family backyard pool in Chandler, Arizona Kiser returned to social media with her first video since the tragedy She did not… pic.twitter.com/Ram6A7KaPY — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) September 21, 2025



Emilie then returned to social media in August with a tearful statement remembering her son Trigg and calling him her “baby and best friend” as she expressed her overwhelming grief and guilt. She acknowledged that it was her responsibility to take care of her son and make sure he remained safe. She went on to add that if there had been a permanent pool fence, Trigg could have been alive. She called it a painful lesson that she will never forget.

In September, Emilie Kiser made another post where she talked about returning to social media but with boundaries. She told her followers how she now plans to share very limited details of her personal life and wants to be more selective and in control. She said she wants to keep many things private as she and her family work through their grief in therapy.

Since then, Emilie has been making posts about her daily life – cleaning, cooking, vlogs- but these posts alternate with moments where she talks about the challenges of emotional pain and grief in her life, all while being with a newborn.

Just like Emilie Kiser, there are many people who are going through unimaginable emotional stress in their lives, and the holidays do make such days difficult and unbearable. However, just like Emilie, they persevere through the pain and long to live a life of peace and happiness.

We wish they find that sunshine on the cloudy day that holds their hands toward the spring of life.