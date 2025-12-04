Mom Served Alcohol to Teens at Son’s Graduation Party — Hours Later, a Boy Was Found Dead From a Gunshot Wound in Her Yard

A New Mexico mom was charged with serving alcohol to minors during a graduation party. According to Law & Crime, 40-year-old mom, Crystal Aguilar, let her sons throw a graduation party at her home.

Alcohol was available despite the guests being underage. Then came the worst part: a teenager died by suicide by fatally shooting himself in her yard. The Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque booked her on charges of giving booze to minors, as confirmed by the court documents.

Aguilar’s sons invited 10-15 guests to their home for the party, though there may have been even more people at the party after they posted about it on social media. The incident occurred on May 31, 2025. Witnesses said Aguilar had provided different alcoholic drinks for the teenage guests.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old teenager had a gun with him. He shot himself in the backyard while first responders rushed to him. According to the medical professionals, it was confirmed that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Both Aguilar and her husband were drunk during the party, as revealed in the police reports. Aguilar said to the police that she went outside in an attempt to hype the teenage guests. That’s when she heard the gunshot sound from her yard.

There was a woman who accompanied the teen who shot himself. She revealed that he was fine during the day. She even told him not to bring the gun to the party, adding, “because the mother at the party said no guns were allowed.”

She also revealed that Aguilar herself was doing shots with everyone at the party. She said it was fine for everyone to drink anything that was served.

The woman also gave videos of the party to the police, showing Aguilar and the teens drinking. The brother of the teen also said he was not depressed or suicidal. However, guests claimed the teen posted a video on Instagram that night showing he was sad. According to Aguilar’s attorney, she did not expect so many guests, as she did not even know them. She’ll appear in court on December 30.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or chat via 988lifeline.org.