Mom of Newborn Twins Forced to Leave Airport Lounge for ‘Unbelievable’ Reason – Says, “It’s Really Sad That…”

It’s said that times have changed and people are liberal nowadays, but are they as free as they claim to be? The recent scenario makes us question this. A mom of twins, Alanna and Maverick, is speaking out after claiming she was asked to leave an airport lounge for pumping breast milk, and her story is gaining international attention.

Dr. Elise Turner, who welcomed twins in February, says she was removed from Melbourne Airport’s Virgin Australia business lounge on Sunday, September 15, after a staff member took issue with her pumping milk. In a now-expired social media video, Turner described the incident as “unbelievable” and said she was “beyond furious.”

As per PEOPLE Magazine, “I’ve been told I cannot sit here, in the Virgin lounge, as a paying business class ticket holder, to express breast milk that sits under my shirt,” Turner said in her post.

Reportedly, when she informed about her legal right to breastfeed under the National Sex Discrimination Act of 1984, she says the employee responded that Turner was making others “uncomfortable.” She was then physically asked to leave the lounge. “I asked [the staffer] if she prepares her dinner in a public bathroom,” Turner recounted. “She didn’t have an answer.”

Consequently, the Sex Discrimination Act, established in 1984, protects men and women from unfair treatment based on gender, intersex status, marital or relationship status, pregnancy, and breastfeeding. It also includes maternity leave discrimination. Under Australian law, breastfeeding is legally protected in public spaces.

After the now-deleted post went viral, Virgin Australia has since issued a public apology, acknowledging that the situation was improperly handled. “We are sorry for the way this situation was handled. It fell short of the high standards of care and customer service our team strives to deliver,” the airline said in a statement to PEOPLE, confirming they’ve reached out to Dr. Turner directly.

In response, the mom of two wrote an updated post on September 16. She said, “Hi everyone, I just wanted to come on and express my gratitude for everyone who’s been so beautifully supportive, pun intended.”

“It’s really sad that in this day and age, breastfeeding is still perceived like this,” she said. “Now I’m getting comments like, ‘Put your b—s away, nobody wants to see that.’ Seriously, it’s 2025.” She also added, “I’m waiting for a call back from them.” This statement came after the airline said that they had reached out to Turner in their official apology.

The shame and guilt attached to breastfeeding infants in public still seem relevant globally. Even with laws on their side, many breastfeeding parents say they still feel judged or uncomfortable when nursing in public, often fearing they’ll make others uneasy or be asked to leave.

In addition, a recent survey revealed that 96% of Gen Z and Millennial moms have experienced some form of public shaming while out with their children. Among those, 1 in 5 said the criticism was due to breastfeeding in restaurants, movie halls, train stations, or airports. (via babycenter).