Mom of 3 Travels to Turkey for a ‘Mommy Makeover’—You Won’t Believe the Results (or the Price!)

Women’s bodies go through a lot of changes after giving birth and mommy makeovers are on the rise for mothers who want to get back the body they had before giving birth. 35 years old TikTok influencer Cayley, who is a mother of 3, decided to get the makeover as she had always wanted to after she knew she was done having children.

Cayley decided that given the cost of the surgery, it would cost her less to get it done in Turkey than in the US. She told PEOPLE, “I live in Arizona, so obviously Scottsdale’s right here, it is plastic surgery central. I started looking up some surgeons in my area and I’m like, ‘I have three young kids, I can’t spend $40,000 on this.’ So that ruled that out.”

This led her to research on medical tourism and ultimately she decided to select Turkey. Her other options were Mexico and Colombia and while Mexico was a lot closer, she wanted to visit Turkey as a tourist as well, which helped her to finalize the decision.

Cayley then researched a bit about the various clinics in Turkey and when she connected with Dr. Safa Manav in Istanbul, she knew she had found her place. Talking about the same, she told PEOPLE, “They were so warm, friendly, nice, kind, caring, just kind of checked all the boxes.” The initial conversation was on WhatsApp and when Cayley told them what she needed and they got back with the cost, it shocked her.

In her own words, “I had a full tummy tuck with a little bit of muscle repair and then a little bit of lipo on my sides. I also had a breast lift and augmentation.” Coming to the cost of all this, Cayley said, “So $11,000 included all my procedures, my hospital garments, the hotel stay [for 10 nights], the VIP transfers [to the clinic and the airport], breakfasts, etc.”

She further added, “And then the flight roundtrip was around $1,500. So I think total, I’d say $14,000 from start to finish. That includes everything. Shopping, eating out, little things we did. That was 2024 pricing they gave me. I believe the price has slightly increased now.

Cayley also shared her recovery experience on TikTok and as per her own account, she has recovered quite well. However, her journey has also received some criticizing comments on TikTok, which led her to filter her comments.