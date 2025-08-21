Mom of 3 Found Dead in Forest – Husband’s Chilling Footage Surfaces as He Flees to Peru

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about abuse and death.

A sad and shocking case unfolded in California when 33-year-old Sheylla Gutierrez, a mom of three, was found dead in the Angeles National Forest on August 16. Gutierrez had been reported missing from Lancaster, California, on August 12. Authorities have identified her husband, 36-year-old Jossimar Cabrera, as the primary suspect in her death.

Surveillance footage shows Cabrera dragging a large object from their shared apartment, which played a key role in the investigation. Rescue teams from Crescenta Valley, Altadena, and Montrose Mountain found Sheylla Gutierrez’s body near an embankment in the forest at approximately 10 a.m. local time. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

As per PEOPLE Magazine, the cause of her death is not disclosed yet and shall be confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. The mother of three was allegedly a victim of domestic abuse, as cited by her mother, Helga Rocillo. She said that Sheylla had planned to file a complaint against Jossimar Cabrera for both physical and psychological abuse. Her parents said that they last spoke to her on August 9, when she was in immense distress and wanted to take her children and leave her husband.

In addition, Cabrera had also mistreated their youngest child, who is three years old. Neighbours described Cabrera as often angry and noted Gutierrez had confided in them about the abuse she endured.“I never had any interaction with the husband. He always seemed, like, mad all the time,” their neighbour, Mario Sanchez, told the station.

Following her disappearance, Cabrera fled the United States for Peru and took the children with him. Jossimar Cabrera has yet to be arrested when writing this story, as Peruvian authorities have stated there is no outstanding warrant for his detention. U.S. officials are working on the necessary documentation to secure his return.

During the investigation, cops’ surveillance footage showed Cabrera dragging a large, wrapped object from the apartment complex where the couple lived. This footage proved critical in locating Gutierrez’s body. Consequently, domestic violence remains a significant issue in the state of California. According to the CDC, nearly one in four women and one in ten men nationally experience intimate partner violence (IPV).

Other issues under domestic violence also include abuse from spouses, roommates, family members, and more. Convictions for these range from misdemeanours to felonies, with penalties potentially including jail time, fines, and mandatory counselling. In 2023, over 160,000 domestic violence-related crime calls were made to law enforcement in the state, which is about 18 calls per hour, which might be less than the previous year, but still high. (via Summit Defence).

Please know that adjusting to any abuse or keeping quiet about it will never solve the situation; instead, it is best to seek support from trusted sources like close friends and family members. Do not be afraid to inform the police in case of serious incidents and the severity of incidents, sometimes involving weapons or severe physical harm, which continue to pose significant challenges. Hence, it is always best to stay alert and reach out to the legal authorities in case of any issues.