Mom of 2 Sheds 50 Pounds Without Any Weight-loss Drugs or Fad Diets – Reveals One Exercise That Can be Done at Home

Bethanie Kendra, a New York resident, recently spilled the tea on how she managed to lose over 50 pounds (around 22.2 kg), during her post-partum wellness journey without using any quick weight-loss drugs. After having 2 C-sections, the mum of two put on some major weight in her lower stomach area. On her TikTok, Kendra shared that she swears by one key exercise and a diet based on mostly whole foods.

“First of all, most important thing, fat loss. I lost weight. I lost over 50 pounds,” she announced on her TikTok video. Then she added the one way to shed pounds. “How I did that? Calorie deficit. That is the only way you can lose weight is a calorie deficit.

Then, she revealed the exercise routine that she has been following since embarking on a wellness journey after becoming a mother. Bethanie shared her before-and-after pictures on her video, revealing her now lean and toned stomach, which she achieved from Pilates.

Recently, thanks to fitness influencers, Pilates has taken over the wellness industry like a storm, and many women have shifted to it, leaving the traditional gym-based weight loss. Pilates is great to build core strength, fixing your postures, increase your balance, mobility, and flexibility.

“Specifically strength Pilates. So with light weights. That is all I’ve done, honestly,” Kendra revealed. She added, “As somebody who has lost and gained a lot of weight three times, twice from having children and I’ve had two caesareans, I can honestly say Pilates, after the fat loss, is what has really turned up my stomach and build it out with definition and muscle. ”

As a mother of two kids, it was difficult for her to leave the house, so Bethanie did most of her routines from the comfort of her home. She revealed that she has been watching free YouTube videos and following those Pilates workouts using light weights. She initially started with 1kg and then slowly shifted to 2.5kg, as her strength increased over time.

Many people were surprised to see her amazing transformation, especially without any trendy weight loss drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro. Some of her followers also asked her how she managed time for workouts, even at home, as a busy mom. Bethanie replied that she gets up every day at 5 am to kickstart her day with some exercise, when everyone else in the house is dead asleep.

“You cannot pour from an empty cup. Realising that if you take care of yourself, you are taking care of everyone else too,” the mum of two said. The TikToker revealed that self-care has been the most important thing for her. She does not just exercise; she also focuses on getting her makeup done, taking good showers every day, and basically getting dolled up. However, above all, she emphasizes the importance of having her meals prepped.

Bethanie strictly follows a clean diet and is very much against any fad diets that could seriously harm your body in the long run. “Whole foods, high protein, healthy fats, fibre, practising portion control, balance, moderation, healing your relationship with food, doing a lot of mindset work. No fad diets,” Kendra said in her TikTok video.