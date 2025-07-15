Mom Leaves Newborn in Dumpster One Hour After Giving Birth in Bathroom — Says It Was Her ‘Best Option’

A Nevada woman was arrested for leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster. The woman who left the child to fend for himself was charged with attempted murder and child abuse. The woman, who is a mother of two already, claimed that she had no other option but to abandon the newborn.

A passerby was shocked when they heard a baby’s cries coming from a dumpster near an apartment complex. The stranger found a trash bag that contained a newborn baby. They immediately notified the authorities about the abandoned baby.

Soon after the discovery, Taylor Sierra Dickinson was identified as the mother and brought in. The police found out that the 28-year-old had dumped the baby in the dumpster in the early hours of the morning.

Dickinson claimed that she was unaware of being pregnant until she gave birth to him in the bathroom. “According to her, the infant was wrapped completely in the towel and placed in the garbage bag,” Detective Claire Hoops-Adams shares, as per Law & Crime.

Hoops-Adams shares how she was in a “panic” and thought it was her “best option” in the moment. The 28-year-old is a mother to two other children aged 4 and 10 years old. “She had no desire to have any more children, stating her family financially was living paycheck to paycheck at that point,” the detective revealed.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence/gore/abuse Taylour Sierra Dickinson, 28, a Nevada mother, has been arrested & is facing charges for attempted murder & child abuse, neglect, or endangerment. Her newborn baby boy was discovered abandoned in a… pic.twitter.com/dbfRyhYJyT — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) July 9, 2025

The mother of three claims that her hope was that a passerby would find the baby in the dumpster. Shockingly, a spokesperson for the DA’s office noted that this isn’t the first time Dickinson has tried to abandon one of her children in a dumpster.

In a video posted to Facebook, they shared how the woman did the same in 2023, “alleging that she had suffered a miscarriage and left the baby in a dumpster at a different apartment complex.” The spokesperson shared how no charges could be filed against the woman.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains graphic descriptions of child abandonment. Taylor Sierra Dickinson, 28, of Sun Valley, Nevada, was arrested & charged with attempted murder, child abuse, neglect, & endangerment after allegedly abandoning her newborn son in a dumpster on July 5.… pic.twitter.com/xY9NoIpMQO — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) July 13, 2025

According to a Reno Gazette Journal report, the child in question met its unfortunate demise in the dumpster itself. Dickinson was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree child abuse, neglect, or endangerment for her crimes.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam spoke about how the case has “deeply affected” the community. The Sheriff also gave props to the “brave” citizen who decided to intervene swiftly after discovering the baby. Balaam also called the person a “true hero” while thanking the detectives who worked on the case. “While we cannot undo the trauma, we do pursue justice for our most vulnerable citizens,” Balaam noted.