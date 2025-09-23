Mom Kills Family Before Shooting Herself After Making Chilling ‘Shopping Addiction’ Confession – “Being on a Budget Should…”

A New Hampshire mom, Emily Long, killed her family members and then herself. Not long before, her employer had accused her of embezzling more than $660k.

The chilling crime was a result of her shopping addiction, to which she admitted on TikTok. The 34-year-old woman killed her husband, Ryan Long, and their two kids, Ryan and Parker. After the murder, she shot herself and died. This tragic murder-suicide tale has shocked the community.

However, her employer came forward with accusations of her stealing over $660K from him in the last 2 years. Her employer, Derek Fisher, had planned to meet her to discuss finances. He’s the owner of the restaurant chain where she worked.

He stated that he wanted to resolve the matter without going to the authorities. Emily was a no-show for a week, and later it was discovered she had killed herself and her family members in their home, according to a report by People.

News Coverage: pic.twitter.com/LQc9vw64as — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) August 21, 2025

After some investigations, it was revealed Emily had stolen $11,000 from her previous employer, too, so there was a pattern of theft and forgery. According to the Globe reports, she had a shopping addiction which she joked about, “being on a budget should be a crime against humanity.” Her employer reveals that there were signs in hindsight about her excessive shopping.

He added, “She did shop a lot,” he told the Globe. “There was probably not a time that I didn’t come into my restaurant and have Amazon packages with her name on them. There was definitely that going on.”

On TikTok, Emily had garnered a lot of followers as she also shared her husband’s cancer diagnosis. She was stressed in some videos and said it was a depressive rut. Before the murder-suicide incident, she had posted on TikTok about selling her belongings. It clearly implied how she was struggling with money.

Her husband was dying. She was accused of theft. Again. Then, a N.H. mom did the unthinkable.https://t.co/hvtXKabavt — Boston Globe New Hampshire (@Globe_NH) September 19, 2025

She added, “You can’t keep ignoring everything and hoping that it disappears.” Their toddler son was found unharmed when their bodies were discovered at the murder scene. A GoFundMe has been set up for him and will assist him in the future. The family’s pets are in care of their dog walker.