Mom Intentionally Drove Her 3 Kids into Lake During Family Vacation – Her 4-Year-Old and Husband Later Found Dead

An Amish family was visiting Ohio on a vacation. Their vacation turned into an intentional suicide and a murder when the father, Marcus J. Miller, drowned himself in the lake. Also, the mom drove her three children into the water. Luckily, the three kids managed to get out of the water, but the authorities later found her fourth kid dead.

Ohio authorities discovered bodies of the father and the young child in the water. The mother allegedly intentionally drove a golf cart with her kids into Atwood Lake. She was making statements like she was conversing with God when she intentionally put her youngest one in the water.

As a result, the Ohio police were concerned about her mental condition. So far, no charges have been placed on her, but soon they will be after further investigation.

The teenage children (her 15-year-old daughter and twin 18-year-old sons) who were in the golf cart are safe and are currently with a family member. Needless to say, they are traumatized after the incident. After the search operation, the police recovered the child’s body first at the edge of the dock and then, the following day, found the father’s body, as per People.

Police have not been able to detect any motive so far, apart from spiritual delusion. The mother even said that she had given her son to the lord. The authorities are conducting an autopsy on the victim’s bodies. Besides, the woman is being treated for mental concerns.

There were several witnesses to the incident, and they were shocked to learn the truth about the case. They did not know the deaths were intentional. They hoped for the child’s and father’s safety but were heartbroken when they learnt about their death and the woman’s condition.

This unusual tragedy has left the witnesses who saw her drive the kids into the Atwood lake emotionally impacted. They did not know what to say when they found out she did it intentionally.

So far, the names of the women and kids haven’t been released, but will soon be released from the coroner’s office. Netizens are shocked over the news, too, calling it tragic and unbelievable.