“Mom Goals”—Meghan Markle Plans a ‘Dinner Party’ to Befriend Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker to Bond Over Motherhood

Is Tinseltown getting new besties? Well, it seems so since Meghan Markle is adamant about befriending the hot celeb pair Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. She has also hatched the perfect plan to get to know them better, along with her husband, Prince Harry.

According to an industry insider, the Duchess of Sussex is eagerly looking forward to being friends with Kourtney. The source revealed that Meghan feels she and The Kardashian star are quite similar, kindred spirits. “They’re both these granola types that are super devoted moms,” the insider added.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, also seems to be an avid fan of Kourtney’s lifestyle blog and brand. “Meghan really loves what Kourtney has done with Poosh. She reads it all the time and admires how unapologetic the whole concept is.”

Her admiration emerges from her mutual interest with the mother-of-four. The Duchess of Sussex herself owns a lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. However, she doesn’t share the same success as Kourtney.

Further talking about Meghan’s interest in a friendship with The Kardashian family member, the insider spilled, “Sure, people bash on the whacky ideas Kourtney brings up.” “But the truth is these things are on a lot of women’s minds, and things like supplements may not be mainstream, but Meghan believes they work,” the source noted.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently actively planning how to befriend Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker. According to insider reports, she wants to throw a dinner party for them.

“It will be easy because Kourtney and Travis have a place close to Montecito and they love it there,” the source spilled. Meghan will invite them over for dinner at their house. She also wants to cook for the couple and a small, cozy dinner party, the insider revealed. “She may even invite Skye and Mark to break the ice,” they added.

According to the reports, Meghan Markle thinks that Harry would bond well with Travis and that the meeting would be fun. “Something the Duke and the Duchess of the Sussex are looking to add to their life in the coming year,” the confidante revealed.

The royal couple also have some mutual friends with the reality TV star and her musician husband. The insider spilled that both couple are acquainted with Skye Hoppus, the drummer in Travis’ band, who married Blink 182 member Mark Hoppus.

Meanwhile, before planning on befriending Kourtney, Meghan has forged connections with many other A-list celebs. The Duchess of Sussex is known to be closely acquainted with Mariah Carey, Chrissy Teigen, Patrick J. Adams, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty, Mindy Kaling, and more stars.