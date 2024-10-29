Meghan Markle Had a Surprising Response to Kris Jenner’s Invitation to Join ‘The Kardashians'

Kris Jenner, 67, reportedly attempted to recruit Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for an episode of her family's reality program on Hulu. It seems that she and the royal couple have struck up a bond, which is developing further and might lead to a future cameo appearance on the hit program. Jenner has extended an invitation to Markle to participate in The Kardashians as a guest star, and the Duchess of Sussex was, at one time, even contemplating accepting the offer!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be on the Kardashians 😬 pic.twitter.com/TuGa5wkuT2 — Cambridgeshire Live (@Cambslive) October 26, 2023

According to a report by Heat Magazine, Markle and Prince Harry were interested in joining the Kardashian family drama because they see them as 'media savvy peers' who would appreciate some company. The source told the outlet that as the actress-turned-royal worked to reestablish her Hollywood career; she saw working with the Kardashians as a positive opportunity to network and get a fresh perspective.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool)

As per The Mirror, a source said that Jenner was planning to bring the royal couple 'into the mainstream.' The source claimed, "It's no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan's new circle." The source further added, "It's just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn't want to push too aggressively, too soon," adding that Jenner was 'willing' to wait for the 'long-term prize.'

The source reportedly stated that Markle and Harry's staff 'assured' Jenner that there was 'no issue in principle' with the pair guest-starring on the reality TV. "Even if it's just a cameo, that's a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative," said one insider.

Harry and Markle, who have now taken a step back from being senior of the royal family, had been busy making friends among Hollywood's A-listers. The Kardashian/Jenner family is one such group, as they have been seen together on several occasions in the last few months. At Beyoncé's Renaissance tour stop in Los Angeles, Markle was seen mingling with the Kardashians, while her mother Doria Ragland was busy forging her own connections.

Ragland, Kim Kardashian, and Jenner were all seen together at a star-studded charity dinner in Los Angeles, per Page Six. At the fifth annual party for This Is About Humanity, the three looked to be in high spirits as they posed for pictures together. Neither the Duchess of Sussex nor Prince Harry were there to join in on the photo op with the reality TV royalty. Still, Ragland spoke in favor of the organization, This Is About Humanity, which provides services like legal aid and mental health screenings to migrants and attempts to reunite families who have been separated at the United States border.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

In related news, Markle was reported to have hired Kardashian’s elite former bodyguard. Another of Kardashian's former bodyguards, Steve Stanulis, told The Sun that Markle may have engaged the elite protection team for its political influence. He told the outlet, "These are guys who come from a small pool of elite bodyguards, from either police or military backgrounds. Usually, if a guy is good enough to work for high-profile stars, it’s not unusual for them to be sought-after. Not only for protection but also for clout. It looks good. Kim’s security will be paramount. It’s no different for Harry and Meghan — they are world-famous and equally as vulnerable."

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.