Mom Died After Water Challenge on Live Radio as Hosts Mocked Her—She Just Wanted a Game Console for Her Kids

A horrific incident live on the radio on the show Hold Your Pee for a Wii occurred almost two decades ago. It may still send shivers down the reader’s spine while it has left the family traumatized.

Jennifer Strange, a 28-year-old mom, died live on the show while trying to win Nintendo for her kids. While she was struggling with an overdose of water, two DJs on the air of American Radio were making fun of her.

Strange participated in the KDND-FM 107.9’s show in 2007 in the month of January. She had three kids, for whom she wanted to win the gaming console. According to the California radio show rules, the participants had to hold their pee and the last one to do so will win the Nintendo.

Moreover, they were made to drink water and not use the bathroom until the game end. The show began at 6:45 am with 18 participants. They had to drink 240ml of water every fifteen minutes. The quantity increased as the game progressed.

Strange told the show hosts about her discomfort and her head hurting. “My head hurts. They keep telling me that it’s the water… that it will tell my head to hurt and it’ll make me puke,” she said.

Meanwhile, the show hosts made fun of her, saying she looks pregnant and calling it funny, as per Daily Record.

She drank 7.6 liters of water and was a runner-up in the show. After not feeling well, she did not go to work that day. She had severe pain, as holding pee can cause that. On the other hand, drinking too much water may cause an electrolyte imbalance, and one should not exceed daily limits.

One hour after the show, her mother saw she was dead. The family was grieving and blamed the radio show. They received $16.5 million for wrongful death; however, there was no criminal charge put regarding the incident.

Strange’s husband revealed that her death was preventable, and she only acted on the information she had. There were several show listeners who warned them about the dangers of too much water and holding in pee.

One professional healthcare worker told them there are serious risks here. She told the makers that people may get intoxicated and sick, leading to their death. The show makers defended themselves by saying contestants sign a waiver to release them from liability.

Those who get to know about the show and the death of the woman are usually in disbelief. Her death could have been prevented; however, the show’s makers only saw fun in her misery.