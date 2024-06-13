Mom Compares 'Wild' Child to Trump and 'Thanks' Ex-Prez, Netizens Clash in Comments: 'Is This Real'

Recently, a mother 'thanked' Donald Trump in the caption of a popular Instagram video featuring her third child after he was found guilty last month on 34 charges of felony falsifying company documents by the New York criminal trial jury. She wrote along with the video, "Our third child is our wild child, we joke she will be president or in prison one day. And now we know both are possible. Thanks to Trump."

However, many internet users didn't comprehend the humor and slammed the mother in the comment section for linking her kid with Trump. One user wrote in the comment section, "That man wants nothing more than to make sure your daughter never ends up being president. or anything for that matter." Another user wrote, "A woman will never be president under a Trump dictatorship led by extreme religious fundamentalists. Project 2025 and the Heritage Foundation are bad news for women." One more user commented, "Is this real because I'm pretty sure trump supporters are the ones that say we shouldn't have a female president because of emotions and that's why they voted for trump instead of hillary."

But there were some people who stepped in and saved the day by reassuring others not to take the joke too seriously. One user commented, "Soooo many people missed the joke here." Another jotted down, "Hey guys!! they’re not aligning the child with trump!! what they’re actually saying is, because Trump has felony charges and is still running for president (and has supporters!!) that their daughter can go to prison and STILL run for president!!"

It is worth noting that the Constitution does not prohibit anybody with a criminal record from running for office. Thus, despite his conviction, Trump can still participate in this year's elections as of now. According to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, it is forbidden for anybody who has engaged in an insurrection or rebellion against the United States to hold office (including the presidency and other government positions). Still, a two-thirds vote in Congress is all it takes to nullify this ban.

On the other hand, candidates for the office of president are required to adhere to a strict code of conduct outlined in the Constitution. Article II, Section 1 lays down the conditions, although they are brief: Candidates must meet the following requirements: they must be at least 35 years old, have resided in America for 14 years, and be a 'natural born Citizen'—which is often understood to imply born in the U.S. No provision of the Constitution prohibits a person with a criminal record from seeking the office of president.

Also, critics have argued the Republican Party cannot pick a different candidate at this point as Trump has already won over the majority of convention delegates. If a delegate attempts to back someone other than the candidate to whom the primary results assigned them, the party's formal convention rules state that 'such support shall not be recognized,' according to the New York Times.