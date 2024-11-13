Model Who Attended Diddy's Parties Reveals 'Dark Formula' Used to Take Advantage of Young Women

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Former Playboy model Precious Muir recently painted a chilling picture of the entertainment industry’s darker side. She warned that Sean 'Diddy' Combs is far from the only one creating exploitative environments. Muir, who attended Diddy's parties claimed that his gatherings followed a troubling pattern similar to those seen in high-profile, celebrity circles. She shared, "I felt like the industry has a lot of people like this and it's not just Diddy. So as much as Diddy is the King of parties— and he has also said, 'There is no party like a Diddy party'— there are a lot of other people in the industry that are very similar to him."

Precious Muir speaks about P Diddy’s 'inner circle' in a club pic.twitter.com/0WVk3m2ee8 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 25, 2024

As per Mirror, Muir detailed how Diddy’s parties replicated a format similar to Playboy events. She described how both settings were marked by young girls in uncomfortable environments, surrounded by powerful figures. According to Muir, these gatherings felt more orchestrated than social, following what she calls a ‘dark formula’ of exploitation. She shared, "There are drugs involved, there is manipulation involved, there are all sorts of abuse involved in the situation.”

Former Playboy model Precious Muir explains how she was invited to one of P Diddy's white parties in the Hamptons pic.twitter.com/kNzTOfJNPP — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 26, 2024

Former model Rachel Kennedy also recently shared her experience with the disgraced rapper. She alleged that Diddy once pressured her to watch music videos of his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, on a continuous loop. She claimed that Diddy was on the phone with Lopez multiple times which felt unsettling. Kennedy stated, “It seemed a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful since we were already in his room, and there was no party going on.” Kennedy recounted that despite the lack of overt force, she felt pressured to comply with Diddy’s demands given the situation, as reported by Us Weekly.

Precious Muir attends a special screening of 'Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas' on November 22, 2023, in London. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Benett)

Muir in her account, asserted that Diddy's behavior is a reflection of a larger system that she believes, has normalized manipulation. "He didn’t create this,” she pointed out. She added, "[Diddy] learned this behavior from somebody else and that is what I really want to stress to people. Somebody has shown him this lifestyle and he has basically taken that lifestyle and took it to a place of no return."

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Diddy’s legal team maintains that the charges are unjust, labeling the rapper a self-made entrepreneur who is not guilty of any criminal conduct. They stated that they are disappointed with how things have unfolded and argued that Diddy has spent 30 years for the benefit of the Black community. His lawyer remarked, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal.”

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)