Model Amelia Gray Hamlin Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Surgery Journey

Amelia Gray Hamlin has been making strides in the world of fashion, thanks to her modeling career. Apart from her graceful yet powerful walks, Hamlin has been the talk of the industry because of cosmetic surgery rumors. Having said that, she has been rather open about her plastic surgeries, including rhinoplasty.

Recently, Hamlin got candid about cosmetic surgeries she has had over the years, apart from the ones she has already spoken about.

In a recent interview with Variety, the model discussed the various cosmetic surgeries she has undergone and their aftermath. She started off by addressing the most discussed cosmetic enhancement netizens have brought up online: her lips. The model claimed that her lips were all-natural and that she has “always had them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Amelia ♥ (@ameliagray)

Many people speculated online that she has fillers to get her lips to appear plump. Hamline cleared up rumors and speculations, citing SkinVive as the reason her lips look the way they do. She explained, “It’s a moisturizer injection, not a filler.”

Next, she talked about a medically necessary breast surgery. Hamlin recalled the time she had a piercing done, which became infected. This infection progressed to sepsis, which required life-saving surgery. Following the reduction, she revealed that she received implants. However, this, too, went horribly wrong.

Hamlin claimed that previously, she had a very different perception of beauty. She said that she had allowed her then boyfriend’s opinion to influence her decision to get a breast enhancement. “I sort of allowed his beauty perception to affect my choices…” she added.

However, this was not the only reason. She revealed that she wasn’t very satisfied with the scars as a result of the life-saving surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TORY BURCH (@toryburch)

In the interview with the publication, she didn’t elaborate much on the aftermath of the second surgery other than being unhappy about the scars from the previous reduction. She just had one thing to say about it, “I woke up in a state that I didn’t agree to. We can just say that.”

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the end of her struggles. From Hamlin’s account, her body didn’t respond to the breast enhancement as it was supposed to. She was in a whole lot of pain after getting the second surgery. It got to a point where even applying soap became a painful task. Thus, a third reconstruction surgery was needed to fix the problem.

About the three consecutive surgeries, Hamlin claimed, “My breasts literally couldn’t handle what was put in me.” She added, “I ended up having to get a 14-hour reconstruction surgery.” Hamlin, however, did not disclose the timeline of these events.

The 24-year-old model continues to rule the runway, pulling off some ethereal ensembles for top brands across the world. She also encourages her followers on Instagram to indulge in self-care habits like working out and eating healthy. Moreover, she encourages them to simply be their authentic selves.