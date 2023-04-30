MMA Fighter Nate Diaz Arrested and Jailed After New Orleans Choke-Out Incident

Nate Diaz, the mixed martial arts fighter and former UFC star, surrendered himself to face the charge of a felony for his involvement in an ugly street brawl on Saturday, April 22. After a video of Diaz knocking out a famous YouTube star, Rodney Peterson went viral on the Internet, an arrest warrant was issued against the former by New Orleans Police Department.

The incident happened on Bourbon Street after the highly anticipated Misfits Boxing night when Diaz was seen in the video being confronted by Peterson, whom many know as the doppelganger of famous YouTuber, Logan Paul. Diaz couldn't control his emotions and employed his impeccable jiu-jitsu skills to pin Peterson down to the ground. An Emergency Medical Service had to rush to attend to Peterson lying in a supine state in a street, with blood coming out from his head, as per The New York Post.

Interestingly, Peterson himself is an amateur pugilist, boasting a blue belt in jiu-jitsu and a winning record in the only professional boxing match he has fought so far. Diaz's spokesperson Zach Rosenfield stated that it was Peterson who provoked his client, which led to the altercation. "Nate voluntarily turned himself into the New Orleans Police Department morning," Rosenfield said, according to TMZ. "We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense."

Diaz, however, didn't have to spend much time in custody, as he was released within four hours, and he could resume travel as well after he served a bond amount of $10,000. "We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court, and their staff," added Rosenfield.

This was not the only scuffle in which the 38-year-old was directly involved that night. Long before his street fight with Peterson, Diaz could be seen hurling a water bottle at television star and former footballer, Chase DeMoor. For those who have watched Diaz's career closely, this wouldn't come as a surprise, for his affinity with a water bottle as a tool of warfare is no secret. Six years ago in a build-up to his highly anticipated UFC clash against Conor McGregor, Diaz furiously threw a water bottle at the Irishman.

Diaz's contract with the UFC expired last year in September, and he has refused to renew his contract, instead choosing to fight as a free agent. In his last UFC clash, he humbled Tony Ferguson into submission, thus departing on a victorious note. Diaz will next be seen in action later this year against the notorious Youtuber-turned-fighter, Jake Paul, in what would be his first non-UFC match in over a decade. The much-awaited clash is slated to be held in Dallas, on August 5.