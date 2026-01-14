Missing Oregon Mayor’s Remains Finally Identified After Two Decades — Thanks to Breakthrough DNA Technology

In September 2006, Clarence Edwin “Ed” Asher, the former mayor of Fossil, Oregon, had tragically disappeared at the age of 72 while on a fishing trip at Tillamook Bay. While the coast guards launched an extensive search to find the man, the operation was suspended just a day after his disappearance.

According to The New York Post, authorities eventually presumed Asher dead upon learning he could not swim and was not wearing a life jacket.

In November 2006, a collection of skeletal remains was found along the shore on a beach in Taholah, an unincorporated village on the Quinault Indian Reservation, about 185 miles north of Tillamook Bay.

The Coroner’s Office and the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office attempted to determine details about the remains, which could have helped identify the person to whom they belonged.

However, no meaningful result could be yielded, and the remains were listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System as Grays Harbor County John Doe and eventually got drowned in the other cases that kept coming.

In 2025, however, things took a sharp turn as the forensic evidence was submitted to Othram, a genetic genealogy company in Texas that specializes in missing persons cases.

There, scientists used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing and developed a DNA extract to make out a comprehensive DNA profile.

The method proved to be a success and those remains, found in 2006, matched with Asher, the Oregon Mayor who had disappeared years ago.

As per Komo News, Asher’s identification was the 43rd case in Washington where officials were able to identify a missing person using Othram’s technology.

Unfortunately, Asher’s wife Helen, could not see this development as she had passed away in 2018 after a battle with cancer.

According to Asher’s obituary, “Born in Salem on April 2, 1934, Ed was raised in Astoria by parents Clarence and Delpha Asher. He moved to Fossil, Ore., in 1952 with first wife, Marjorie, where he was a lineman technician for the Fossil Telephone Company, until retiring in 1995.”

“Ed also opened the Asher’s Variety Store in 1965. Loves in Ed’s life included his wife of over 20 years, Helen, their large family, antique cars, fishing, boating, hunting, black labs, cooking and RVing.”

Since Asher’s wife was alive when the obituary was written, it further mentions, “Ed is survived by his spouse, Helen; three children from two previous marriages, daughters, Carol Campbell (Madras), Alice Asher (Aloha); son, Jamie Asher (Portland); stepsons, Mark Wolff (Crooked River Ranch), Scott Wolff (Hillsboro); sisters, Marilyn Mabe, Eloise Mortimore, both of Fossil; and Helen’s six children. Ed’s legacy is also in his beloved 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.”

Asher’s case highlights how improved DNA technology can help with solving long buried cases, bringing much needed closure to families of people who disappeared or went missing without an explanation.