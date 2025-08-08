Missing Man ‘Miraculously’ Found After a Week Reveals How He Survived Freezing Temperatures in the Outback

Gach Top, a 26-year-old man, was missing for a week in the Australian outback. He has finally been found, alive and well. According to a press release by the Northern Territory Police Force, Gach’s last sighting was at his house in Alice Springs on the afternoon of July 28.

After he left his residence at around 3:30 p.m. local time that day, he spoke with his family over the phone two hours later. However, when he missed his work that evening, things got serious. After being found, Gach revealed to the first responders that he had survived by drinking water from discarded bottles.

According to the police report on July 31, a search operation for Gach was quickly launched. A team of 50 personnel, including partner agencies, local units, employed ATVs, drones, and helicopter support, began scanning the area around where he was last seen. Top’s car, a red Mazda CX5, was discovered near John Flynn’s Grave Historical Reserve, about 4 miles outside of Alice Springs, where he resided.

Despite extensive efforts by the experts, the man remained missing for days, as the personnel grew worried over his well-being. Search Coordinator, Acting Sgt. Chris Grotherr said in the press release that the team was concerned for Gachh’s welfare, especially as there was a forecast about sub-zero overnight temperatures over the coming days.

On August 2, the search operation was suspended after five days, and the case was officially transferred to the Northern Territory Police Southern Crime Division for further investigation. Mere two days later, on August 4, the 26-year-old was finally found alive in the vicinity of Jay Creek outstation, which is located about 18 miles west of Alice Springs.

Andrew Thomas, a director with St. John Ambulance NT, revealed that Top “told responders he had survived by drinking water from discarded bottles found along the roadside.” Thomas added that when he was first found, he appeared visibly confused and dazed after being lost in the bush for days. According to 9News, the man was then taken to a hospital in Alice Springs.

Chuol Yat of the African Association of Central Australia told The Age, “He was wrapped in a blanket and was exhausted. The family, including the community, are overjoyed because many of us felt that this young man was not dead. He was found alive, and everybody was so happy.”

According to 9News, Top’s family and the members of his community also conducted a thorough search in the outback. His stepmother, Nyawuor Kong told ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), “”My eldest son was devastated, because he is close to his elder brother Gach, but when he heard the news that Gach is fine, he is smiling again. Our family are happy again.”