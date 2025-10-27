Minnesota TikToker Arrested After Going Viral for Offering $45,000 Bounty On Pam Bondi

A TikTok user from Minnesota was arrested for posting a bounty of $45,000 for Pam Bondi. The suspect was identified to be Tyler Maxon Avalos. He also has a history of crimes, so this isn’t the first time he has been in legal trouble.

The 30-year-old has posted Pam Bondi’s photo with a crosshair mark on her forehead. The TikToker’s previous offenses include domestic violence, third-degree domestic battery and stalking. And now he was arrested for instigating a bounty on Pam Bondi.

According to Law & Crime, Avalos was released from custody on October 22 under several conditions. He is now prohibited from traveling outside Minnesota. Moreover, he cannot own weapons, consume alcohol and has a curfew that’s GPS monitored. Apart from this, he’ll also need permission to access the internet, given how his post went viral.

He may have been unaware that he could be traced and arrested for posting on TikTok. A user from Detroit gave a tip to the FBI about his post. The authorities found his IP address and email.

A 29-year-old man from Saint Paul is facing federal charges of interstate transmission of a threat to injure another person after authorities say the individual posted an image to TikTok earlier in October which offered a bounty of $45,000 for the murder of Attorney General Pam… pic.twitter.com/NBmnptCx4b — Mike Netter (@nettermike) October 25, 2025



Avalos’ recent post wasn’t the only red flag. His profile had WACKO written with anarchist symbols and a link added to visit the anarchist FAQ. The anarchist radical ideology was another reason he was flagged by the authorities.

Federal agents worked alongside Comcast and Google to find his exact location for the arrest. Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright signed the arrest warrant as soon as his apartment number was confirmed.

There have been other instances on TikTok where users feel comfortable targeting political figures and federal agents. Another TikToker, Andrew Stanton, went viral for encouraging people to shoot federal agents.

He was taken into custody on threats to assault, murder, and kidnap US officials. Netizens are appreciating the authorities’ actions, one user wrote, “Finally some accountability!!” Another one asked for additional charges on Avalos under federal hate crime statutes.

Since Pam Bondi has been a part of several controversies many critics saw this quick actions on the TikToker to be a waste of resources. One user wrote she still can’t work on releasing Epstein files but the Tiktoker’s arrest was quick. One user wrote, “The “funny” thing about this is that I don’t know if this guy’s a liberal or a conservative. She’s hated by both sides.”