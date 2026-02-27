Minnesota Somali Trucker Who Couldn’t Read Road Signs Drove 80-Ton Semi Wrong Way For Miles

A Minnesota Somali trucker licensed to operate commercial vehicles in the United States was pulled over after driving an 80-ton rig the wrong way for miles on a Missouri highway near St. Louis, authorities said in a disturbing safety incident that has reignited scrutiny on commercial driver standards.

The Somali trucker was later determined to be unable to read basic English road signs and failed a federally required language proficiency evaluation, leading law enforcement to immediately place him out of service.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy weighed in on the alarming episode with the Somali trucker, “We have learned that a truck driver with a Minnesota CDL who couldn’t read basic road signs spent MILES driving the wrong way in an 80 TON truck!” Duffy wrote on Wednesday. The incident unfolded on Highway 61 near Troy, roughly 55 miles outside St. Louis, where troopers stopped the tractor-trailer after video surfaced showing it traveling for miles in the wrong direction before eventually correcting course.

Authorities said the truck was safely stopped without any crash or reported injuries. After being taken off the roadway, officials confirmed the driver is licensed in Minnesota and works for Cargo Transportation LLC.

Investigators reported no signs of impairment or medical emergency. However, during the traffic stop, police determined he could not meet required language standards. “The driver was unable to complete the English proficiency test,” Sgt. Dallas Thompson told the outlet. Thompson further outlined the legal requirements in Missouri.

“In Missouri, they have to be able to understand English, take the test in English, and pass the road sign test here,” he said, adding that both state and federal regulations mandate English proficiency for commercial drivers operating on public highways.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has now launched its own investigation into how the Somali trucker was issued a CDL, according to officials. In a statement, the department emphasized its testing standards. “We can confirm that all CDL applicants in Minnesota must take their knowledge and behind-the-wheel testing in English to demonstrate the ability to safely operate a commercial vehicle,” the department said. It added that when issuing any commercial driver’s license or commercial learner’s permit, “our Driver and Vehicle Services division follows the requirements set by federal rules (CFR 383).”

The Somali trucker case also comes as President Donald Trump has repeatedly emphasized roadway safety and strict enforcement of existing commercial driving standards. Trump has called for rigorous compliance with federal CDL requirements, including English-language proficiency rules that mandate drivers be able to read traffic signs, communicate with officials, and understand safety instructions. Administration officials have framed those standards as essential safeguards designed to protect American families traveling alongside heavy commercial vehicles.

Federal regulations already require that commercial drivers demonstrate sufficient English skills to understand highway traffic signs and signals, respond to official inquiries, and complete required reports. Enforcement of those rules has been highlighted as a key component of broader efforts to ensure safety on interstate highways and at major transportation hubs.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials reiterated that CDL holders must be capable of reading and interpreting traffic signs, communicating effectively with law enforcement, and responding appropriately to roadway instructions. The Somali trucker was cited for traveling the wrong way and immediately removed from service pending further review. Federal transportation officials are examining how he obtained and maintained a commercial license despite failing to meet the language requirement.

The employer of the Somali trucker, Cargo Transportation LLC, is also under regulatory review as authorities assess compliance with federal motor carrier standards.

Officials emphasized that the situation could have ended far worse. An 80-ton tractor-trailer traveling in the wrong direction on a divided highway at highway speeds poses an extreme danger to motorists. The Somali trucker remains out of service as investigations continue.