Minnesota Man Arrested After Killing 20-Year-Old Coworker With Sledgehammer Over ‘Bad Look’

Disclaimer: The article has mention if killing.

A 40-year-old Minnesota man was arrested on charges of allegedly killing his 20-year-old coworker with a sledgehammer. Upon his arrest, Delong admitted to killing his coworker after being upset over a ‘bad look’ she gave him. The man is now being charged with second-degree intentional murder.

David Delong, and 20-year-old Amber Czech were co-workers at the Advanced Process Technologies based in Cokato. At 6 am on November 11, the Wright County Sheriff’s officer contacted to report “an adult female being found at her workstation with significant head trauma.”

A SOCIEDADE HUMANA ESTÁ DOENTE!

Em Hutchinson, Minnesota, uma jovem mulher, Amber Czech, de 20 anos, foi espancada até a morte com uma marreta!

O assassino, David Delong, de 40 anos, seu colega de trabalho, disse à polícia que “não gostava dela”.

Assim!

Fonte: @Breaking911 pic.twitter.com/NFBs3yVHyF — Fatos da Terra (@fatosdaterra) November 13, 2025

Czech was found unconscious at the scene when the authorities found her. The paramedics attempted to save her life by performing life-saving measures, but it was too late. The 20-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage from the food and dairy processing facility shows the two coworkers crossing each other’s path a while before the murder took place. Right after the encounter, the man put on rubber gloves and committed the heinous murder.

“They actually pass by each other, but it doesn’t even appear that they address or engage each other at all,” Brian Lutes, an attorney of the Wright County Attorney told People.

Delong went after the 20-year-old with a sledgehammer in tow and swung brutally. “The first swing is horizontal,” Brian Lutes shares. He notes how Amber is standing upright before taking the hit.

“And then he makes four more swings and they’re very aggressive, violent, forceful swings,” the attorney reveals while sharing the details of the horrifying crime. The murder was not caught on tape because Amber was standing in a blind spot that the camera did not cover.

A complaint obtained by People reveals how the man “made an admission to an identified male witness, in which the defendant said something to the effect of, ‘I hit her with your hammer, she is by your toolbox, she is gone.’”

A coworker to whom Delong admitted his crime went on to check on Amber to find her unconscious on the floor, which prompted him to call the authorities. “The defendant admitted to not liking the victim,” the complaint reads.

The 40-year-old also confessed that he had been planning to kill his coworker for a while. “He mentioned in his statement that she had kind of given him a bad look and he was upset about that,” Lutes revealed. The attorney also shared how the alleged “bad look” was from a while ago.

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes has released a statement and charging documents in the case against David Bruce Delong, who charged with 2nd degree murder Nov. 11 in Cokato. WARNING: Some of the details in the court filing are very disturbing: https://t.co/7PVD4BX4LO pic.twitter.com/JSsIvfWNid — Wright County, MN (@WrightCountyMN) November 12, 2025

Delong had grown to dislike his coworker so intensely that he began planning to kill her. The attorney noted the man’s behavior to be “illogical type behavior.” Amber, who took several hits to her head, died because of the blunt force trauma that they caused.

After the saddening incident, Advanced Process Technologies released a statement that noted how “heartbroken” they were after the tragedy that occurred on their premises. “We are also making sure our employees have the support they need and working closely with law enforcement,” the statement read, according to CBS News.